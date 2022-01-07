What to Watch this Weekend: Drag Race revs up season 14 and Euphoria finally returns

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Ben Affleck tends to The Tender Bar (and gets Oscar buzz while doing so), HBO Max finds one last season of Search Party, and more.

FRIDAY

RuPaul's Drag Race

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on VH1

Season Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 kicks off with a queen entering the Werk Room brandishing a literal bow and arrow. Yes, a bow and arrow. It might seem a little on the nose, but it's a perfect metaphor for the long-running show hitting its target across its most exciting premiere in years. Vintage challenges (the episode opens with a genuinely hilarious photoshoot before vaulting into the time-tested talent show), old-fashioned shade, and even a rare RuPaul lip-sync performance all stoke nostalgic flair for the days of Drag Race's past, while the queens themselves keep the format fresh and exciting thanks to their diverse approaches to the craft. Over a decade into its run — with countless iterations springing up all around the world — Drag Race might now be a year-round affair instead of a sweet seasonal escape, but season 14's near-perfect premiere proves that sticking to your guns (OK, OK, your bows and arrows) never misses the mark. —Joey Nolfi

The Tender Bar

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

"To me, it read like The Wizard of Oz," George Clooney tells EW of adapting J.R. Moehringer's bestselling 2005 memoir for the screen, and dropping stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Lily Rabe in the midst of a ramshackle family dramedy set on 1970s and '80s Long Island. "Like a young boy who's looking for somebody he had all along, which is a family unit." The shoot, the actor turned director explains, happened pre-vaccine, where "we were all really concerned about one another and one another's health as we were doing it, and that was kind of the spirit of the film too — that you're raised by committee in a way, and maybe your mom was a little nuts and your uncle runs a bar. It felt so sweet and gentle. And like we could at least just say, 'Wherever you are in the world, this is a nice story.'" —Leah Greenblatt

Search Party

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Premiere

You definitely aren't ready for Search Party's fifth season. Picking up in the wake of Dory's (Alia Shawkat) near-death experience, the 10-episode season sees a newly zen Dory team up with an idiosyncratic billionaire played by Jeff Goldblum to spread (read: sell) enlightenment. In the end, though, she ends up creating a cult. "I think from the outside it definitely is a cult, but from her perspective she's changing the world," Shawkat previously told EW. "And she really believes that to save everyone, that everyone should get on board and it's something that will really help people." Without spoiling anything, it's definitely fair to say the situation spins out of control and the show's ambitious and wild last arc left the entire cast surprised. "We just had to surrender to the crazy stakes of it," said John Early, who plays Elliott, in a recent interview. "I just watched it last night for the first time. I am kind of stunned by how much it really works." —Chancellor Agard

What Else to Watch

Streaming

El Deafo (animated series debut) — Apple TV+

Movies

See For Me — Digital/VOD

June Again — VOD

The Kindred — VOD

8 p.m.

Undercover Boss (season premiere) — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (winter premiere) — The CW

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. (winter premiere) — CBS

Nancy Drew (winter premiere) — The CW

Ladies Who List: Atlanta (series debut) — OWN

Love During Lockup (series debut) — WE tv

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Chillin Island — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Check local listings

Samantha Brown's Places to Love (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW

The Winter Palace (Danica McKellar movie) — GAC Family

Wedding Veil (movie) — Hallmark

Labor, Lies and Murder (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer (doc) — A&E

Unfinished Business (series debut) — HGTV

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Pivoting

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Three best friends — Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Sarah (Maggie Q) — make major, life-changing decisions (meaning, they're pivoting) after their friend dies from cancer. Sad, of course, but this show brings some levity to the situation, as the three reevaluate their lives and take stock of their priorities, hopes, and dreams. Impulsive? Totally. Selfish? You bet. Relatable? Hell, yeah. —Gerrad Hall

Euphoria

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Premiere

After two years and two special episodes, the provocative Emmy-winning teen drama is finally back for its second season. While Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) have made their love for each other clear, the premiere shows that the pair still have things to hide from each other. Elsewhere, the spotlight turns to characters like Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maupe Apatow), as they deal with burdensome characters like Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) respectively. —Marcus Jones

The Righteous Gemstones

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Season Premiere

Danny McBride was three days into production on his HBO comedy in March 2020 when COVID-19 hit. Instead of just sitting around while waiting to restart, the creator-star spent the rest of the year rewriting almost the entire second season. "This thing has been such a treat to write, and it probably kept me sane during quarantine," shares McBride, who plays Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son of the televangelist family. "It was cool to be able to go and really blow this world up and make it bigger, nastier, and crazier. When we go through what we've shot so far, and we did it all under COVID, where you can only have like 100 extras at most a day, it's just mind-blowing what we were able to get away with — and what HBO let us get away with." —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Attack on Titan (final season premiere) — Funimation/Crunchyroll/Hulu

Check local listings

Masterpiece: All Creatures Great and Small (season premiere) — PBS

Vienna Blood (season premiere) — PBS

11:30 a.m.

Simply Giada (series debut) — Food Network

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

Call Me Kat (season premiere) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change