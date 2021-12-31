What to Watch this Weekend: It's time for a showdown in Cobra Kai season 4

Plus, the stars of Harry Potter reunite on HBO Max, Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her debut as a writer-director with The Lost Daughter on Netflix, and more.

FRIDAY

Cobra Kai

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The fourth season of the beloved Karate Kid sequel series finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos — and, by extension, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — joining forces to defeat Cobra Kai. The showdown will come at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament — and whichever dojo loses must close its doors for good. As Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the fragile dojo alliance, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai, while Kreese (Martin Kove) recruits The Karate Kid Part III's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help step up the dojo's game. "Terry's been living a very full life, and he brings that to this Cobra Kai world — some of it will be for good, and some of it not so good," Griffith teased to EW. "I think he's going to cause a little trouble." Maybe more than a little. —Tyler Aquilina

The Lost Daughter

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

"I was like, what's the worst that can happen?" Maggie Gyllenhaal tells EW of reaching out to two-time Oscar winner Olivia Colman to star in her directorial debut, a taut, sun-drenched psychodrama set on a remote Greek island. "I felt like, 'I think she's going to like this.' And if she didn't, then I would just have to be disappointed, you know? I can handle it." Instead, the actress soon found herself in the Mediterranean mid-pandemic with Colman and a cast — including Dakota Johnson, Normal People breakout Paul Mescal, and Succession's Dagmara Dominczyk — ready to go all in on the sexuality and subtext of Elena Ferrante's lauded 2006 novel. With the movie now on Netflix, ring in the new year with the excellent, unsettling results (already a frontrunner in several Oscar categories this year). —Leah Greenblatt

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC, 8-11 p.m./11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on CBS, 10:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Like everything else right now, network TV's annual New Year's Eve specials are very much subject to change due to the Omicron variant surge, but you can currently plan on ringing in 2022 with Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, and Pete Davidson, among others. As usual, Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a coast-to-coast blowout. The special will feature broadcasts from New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans, as well as the show's first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico, including a performance by Daddy Yankee.

CBS, meanwhile, will welcome 2022 with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, hosted by Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, and featuring performances from some of country music's biggest stars, including Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, and many more. Not to be outdone, NBC will present Miley's New Year's Eve Party, hosted by Cyrus and Davidson live from Miami, featuring a lineup of special guests and musical performances including Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, and more. Tune in to your preferred experience or flip between all three; it's up to you — just be sure to keep that New Year's Eve party COVID-safe. —T.A.

SATURDAY

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and some of their most recognizable colleagues from the Harry Potter-verse reunited for a special that marks the 20th anniversary of the film franchise. Though the special is pegged to the anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which officially hit theaters Nov. 16, 2001, it will cover all eight Potter films — from the casting of Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint at a young age through their teen years growing up on movie sets and finishing with Deathly Hallows — Part 2. HBO Max promises "brand-new cast discussions," as well as "insights from the creative team behind the magic," as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the making of these films and tearjerking moments with the cast reminiscing about the moments that touched their lives. "I wouldn't be the person I am without so many people here," Radcliffe says in the reunion trailer. "It's a strong bond we'll always have," Grint tells a crying Watson. "We're family." Accio tissues! —Nick Romano

SUNDAY

Yellowstone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Paramount Network

Season Finale

A homecoming, an unexpected cowgirl fight and a (handsome) vision from the past highlight the season 4 finale of Taylor Sheridan's mothership on Paramount Network. Speaking of which, have you taken a look-see at 1883, Yellowstone's prequel on Paramount+? You'll be glad you did. Anyhoo, back to that killer finale: hell hath no fury like a Beth Dutton scorned. —Lynette Rice

Kevin Costner Yellowstone Credit: Paramount Network

