Plus, Pen15 says goodbye to puberty (and viewers), Amazon welcomes new comedy Harlem to the neighborhood, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Money Heist is back for one last job with final episodes

FRIDAY

Harlem

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Created by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, this comedy set in the titular historically Black NYC neighborhood stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai as four friends from college helping each other through the highs and lows of being women in their 30s who are hopelessly single, and anxious about the changes happening in their professional lives. Executive produced by both Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams, the show also boasts a supporting cast of comedy legends including Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea Martin, and Jasmine Guy. —Marcus Jones

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Why have one Christmas special when you can have two? The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is returning to Apple TV+ Friday for Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues. Khalid and Kirk Franklin join the pop star for the first-ever performance of their new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas." Looking for a double dose of holiday cheer? Pregame by watching last year's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, also on Apple TV+. —Ashley Boucher

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues Mariah Carey spreads holiday cheer in 'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues' | Credit: Michael Becker/Apple TV+

Pen15

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Pen15 is getting ready to say goodbye (to puberty). The comedy's final episodes follow Maya and Anna as they navigate the ups and downs of middle school, from bat mitzvahs to new boyfriends. (Plus, Maya's mom gets her own episode!) —Samantha Highfill

Money Heist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere

The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his crew have their work cut out for them in the final episodes of Money Heist. They will all be grieving the loss of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), who died at the end of this season's first half, as they continue to fight for their survival. Creator Álex Pina describes the final episode as "well balanced" and teases that viewers will be left wondering how it's possible for the gang to get out of their dire situation when the final episode begins. Rest assured, the Netflix international megahit will end with closure for those who have followed the red jumpsuit-wearing criminal family through two thrilling and complex heists. —Alamin Yohannes

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Alex Rider (season premiere) — IMDb TV

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

The Rescue (doc) — Disney+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid — Disney+

Mixtape — Netflix

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix

Love and Fury (doc) — Netflix

Home — Digital

Red Stone — Digital/VOD

Deadlock — Digital/VOD

Twas the Night — VOD

7 p.m.

Disney's Holiday Magic Quest — Disney Channel

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (fall finale) — The CW

A Christmas Dance Reunion (movie) — Lifetime

You're Watching Video Music Box (doc) — Showtime

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

9:40 p.m.

Disney's Magic Bake-Off (special) — Disney Channel

10 p.m.

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama (doc) — FX

How To With John Wilson — HBO

SATURDAY

A Clüsterfünke Christmas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on Comedy Central

In the large landscape of Holiday TV Movies, this one — about a big-city real estate exec who visits the quaint town of Clüsterfünke to develop a mega-resort — playfully celebrates the clichés and tropes of the genre. SNL alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch wrote the script and star as the owners of the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn, where they're also baking whipping up delicious treats. "One of the things that we did kind of observe in watching a bunch of them is that you have two kinds of women in these movies," explains Gasteyer. "You have the young girl who's gonna come into town and clearly be married off, maybe... and then the old crones with Christmas wisdom and dewy-eyed mysticism. And the answer was pretty obvious [who we'd play]." And even though this was a movie set — not a live sketch show — Dratch says they still applied that shorthand to their scenes. "We tried to be earnest with the actual Hallmark movie of it all, the scenes between the couple and all that — we really wanted them to play it real and straight, not trying to be like wink, wink. But then stuff that we were in, there's definitely some sketch energy." —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Movies

Jerry's Last Mission (doc) — Digital

8 p.m.

A Very Merry Bridesmaid (movie) — Hallmark Channel

Holmes Family Rescue (series debut) — HGTV

Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (special) — HBO

SUNDAY

Doctor Who

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on BBC America

Season Finale

The pace of the British time travel show has quickened in the second half of the last season to star Jodie Whittaker as the titular two-hearted alien. Last Sunday's penultimate episode alone offered an info dump about the Doctor's origins, an alternative history of the earth-protecting U.N.I.T., and a series of 19th-century adventures featuring Mandip Gill's Yaz, John Bishop's Dan, and Kevin McNally's wonderfully-monikered Professor Eustacius Jericho. Plus? Well, enough other stuff to fill a TARDIS. Whovians should definitely find the time to see how many plot strands showrunner Chris Chibnall resolves ahead of the three 2022 specials that will represent his and Whittaker's swan song. —Clark Collis

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (season premiere) — Funimation/Crunchyroll

A Lot Like Christmas (movie) — IMDb TV

7 p.m.

Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20 — ABC

The Real Murders of Orange County (season premiere) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters (timeslot premiere) — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

Kids Baking Championship: Light Up the Holidays (special) — Food Network

The Christmas Thief (movie) — ION

My Favorite Christmas Melody (movie) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

The National Christmas Tree Lighting (special) — CBS

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Condor — Epix

Holiday Wars — Food Network

Hightown — Starz

9:30 p.m.

The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove — CBS

10 p.m.

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records (doc, part 1) — Epix

10:15 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change