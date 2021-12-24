Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Dickinson also bids farewell, the star-studded satire Don't Look Up hits Netflix, The Wheel of Time completes its season 1 journey, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: It's time to say goodbye to Insecure, okay?!

FRIDAY

The Wheel of Time

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale

Now that we know the identity of the Dragon Reborn, it's time to see if they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the Dark One. But as Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) leads her long-sought hero to the Eye of the World, Trollocs are amassing at the gates of Fal Dara. The world seems to hang in the balance… but this is only the first season in a TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's famously-long fantasy epic. Rest assured there are many twists and turns to come. —Christian Holub

The Wheel of Time Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor), Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred) | Credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

Dickinson

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Finale

Hailee Steinfeld's turn as a young Emily Dickinson comes to an end with the series finale of the Apple TV+ series. The third and final season has seen Emily grapple with the importance of poetry in wartime — but the series as a whole has certainly taken a new look at what a period piece can be. Series creator Alena Smith tells EW, "TV has changed a lot from what it used to be. Someone like me, who has this background in playwriting and is more of a literary person, probably wouldn't have been doing TV 15 years ago, but now we are." —Ashley Boucher

Dickinson Credit: Zach Dilgard/Apple TV+

Don't Look Up

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Slugfest (docuseries debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

1000 Miles From Christmas — Netflix

8 p.m.

Hot Chocolate Holiday (movie) — Lifetime

10 p.m.

How To With John Wilson — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Chillin Island — HBO

11:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass (special) — NBC

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade — ABC

8 p.m.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree (movie) — Lifetime

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Insecure

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Series Finale

Who will Issa (Issa Rae) choose in the HBO dramedy's series finale: Lawrence (Jay Ellis) or Nathan (Kendrick Sampson)? That's the questions viewers were left with after the show's penultimate episode concluded with Issa standing alone following an altercation between her two love interests. While we don't know what the answer is, we do know that Rae stressed over how to end her critically acclaimed series, so much so that she re-wrote the ending two weeks before it was scheduled to start shooting. "Thank God I had a burst of inspiration of what I wanted it to be, and that's what we ended up shooting. I stand by it, I like it," said Rae in EW's October digital cover story. "The other one was good, too, but it just didn't feel like the most [satisfying]. It didn't feel like our show… I can't wait to talk about it when it airs to see if I made the wrong decision." Oh, you can bet Insecure fans will definitely let Rae know how they feel. —Chancellor Agard

Letterkenny

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

Pitter patter, let's get at 'er! Hulu's Letterkenny is back for another round of fightin', chorin', and gettin' hammered with the hicks, skids, and hockey players, and season 10 promises some hilarious misadventures for the show's Canadian cast of characters. Story lines include the hockey players and skids competing for "VidVok" fame, the return of Noah Dyck (Trailer Park Boys' Jonathan Torrens) and his Tobias Fünke-esque double entendres, the men of Letterkenny receiving, um, comprehensive physical exams, and Wayne (series creator Jared Keeso) driving a Zamboni. You can't beat that with a stick. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Insecure: The End (doc) — HBO Max

7 p.m.

TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! (special) — Fox

9 p.m.

Condor (back-to-back eps/season finale) — Epix

Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off (special) — Food Network

Hightown (season finale) — Starz

10 p.m.

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop (holiday special) — HGTV

10:40 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change