What to Watch this Weekend: 1883 gets rolling with Yellowstone prequel series' debut

Plus, The Witcher finally returns for season 2, the former One Day at a Time showrunner gifts you a new show With Love, and more.

FRIDAY

With Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

It's the most wonderful time(s) of the year! Amazon's new rom-com series doesn't just celebrate Christmas — it hits almost every major holiday in one calendar year as the Diaz siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato) search for love and purpose, experiencing the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year. Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett created the perfect feel-good holiday rom-com to watch alone, with friends, a significant other, or the whole family. What more could you possibly want this time of year? —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Witcher

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The Witcher is finally back for season 2, and the stakes are only getting higher for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his Child of Surprise, Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan). With the Continent at war, Geralt brings Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the mountain fortress where the witchers of the School of the Wolf train pupils in the ways of the witcher. He'll have to help Ciri master her mysterious powers before they bring harm to those around her, which brings out the monster hunter's more tender nature. "He's got this deep down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble — and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended," Cavill previously told EW. "But with Ciri, she's definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn't necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector." —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Uniterrupted's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (docuseries debut) — IMDb TV

Twentysomethings: Austin (part 2) — Netflix

The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media (doc) — Peacock

Movies

The Novice — Digital

Margrete Queen of the North — VOD

Fortress — VOD

8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

Mistletoe in Montana (movie) — Lifetime

Rolling Like Thunder (doc) — Showtime

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

How To With John Wilson — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Chillin Island (series debut) — HBO/HBO Max

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Ring in the holiday season — and the end of 2021 — with Saturday Night Live's last show of the year. Ghostbusters: Afterlife star (and recent PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive) Paul Rudd will host the Dec. 18 episode, marking his official induction into the famed Five-Timers Club. (He'll be joined by musical guest Charli XCX.) SNL's Christmas episode usually attracts more than a few cameos to Studio 8H, so it's probably a safe bet that Rudd will be joined by at least a few familiar Five-Timers. —Devan Coggan

What Else to Watch

Streaming

My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis (special) — Discovery+

My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall (special) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis (series debut) — Discovery

When Hope Calls Christmas (season premiere) — GAC Family

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (movie) — Hallmark Channel

Holmes For the Holidays (holiday special) — HGTV

Toying With the Holidays (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Opry Live: USO Holiday Special — Circle Network

Surprising Santa Claus (special) — HGTV

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

1883

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Series Debut

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan goes back in time to tell the origin story of the Dutton Family in 1883, an unfettered look at the old West that's told through the eyes of a beauteous young blonde named Elsa Dutton (newcomer Isabel May). She's the headstrong daughter of James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), who joins a crusty old cowboy (Sam Elliott) and a band of immigrants on a road trip from hell to the promised land of Montana. —Lynette Rice

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo

Christmas Takes Flight (movie) — CBS

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

Under the Christmas Tree (movie) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Condor — Epix

Holiday Wars (season finale) — Food Network

Hightown — Starz

Claws (final season premiere) — TNT

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

