What to Watch this Weekend: 1883 gets rolling with Yellowstone prequel series' debut
Plus, The Witcher finally returns for season 2, the former One Day at a Time showrunner gifts you a new show With Love, and more.
FRIDAY
With Love
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
It's the most wonderful time(s) of the year! Amazon's new rom-com series doesn't just celebrate Christmas — it hits almost every major holiday in one calendar year as the Diaz siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato) search for love and purpose, experiencing the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year. Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett created the perfect feel-good holiday rom-com to watch alone, with friends, a significant other, or the whole family. What more could you possibly want this time of year? —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
The Witcher
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
The Witcher is finally back for season 2, and the stakes are only getting higher for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his Child of Surprise, Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan). With the Continent at war, Geralt brings Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the mountain fortress where the witchers of the School of the Wolf train pupils in the ways of the witcher. He'll have to help Ciri master her mysterious powers before they bring harm to those around her, which brings out the monster hunter's more tender nature. "He's got this deep down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble — and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended," Cavill previously told EW. "But with Ciri, she's definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn't necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector." —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus the 1883 cast discussing the new series, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Uniterrupted's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (docuseries debut) — IMDb TV
Twentysomethings: Austin (part 2) — Netflix
The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media (doc) — Peacock
Movies
Mother/Android — Hulu
The Novice — Digital
Margrete Queen of the North — VOD
Fortress — VOD
8 p.m.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS
Mistletoe in Montana (movie) — Lifetime
Rolling Like Thunder (doc) — Showtime
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
How To With John Wilson — HBO
10:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
Ring in the holiday season — and the end of 2021 — with Saturday Night Live's last show of the year. Ghostbusters: Afterlife star (and recent PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive) Paul Rudd will host the Dec. 18 episode, marking his official induction into the famed Five-Timers Club. (He'll be joined by musical guest Charli XCX.) SNL's Christmas episode usually attracts more than a few cameos to Studio 8H, so it's probably a safe bet that Rudd will be joined by at least a few familiar Five-Timers. —Devan Coggan
Related content:
What Else to Watch
Streaming
My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis (special) — Discovery+
My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall (special) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis (series debut) — Discovery
When Hope Calls Christmas (season premiere) — GAC Family
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (movie) — Hallmark Channel
Holmes For the Holidays (holiday special) — HGTV
Toying With the Holidays (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Opry Live: USO Holiday Special — Circle Network
Surprising Santa Claus (special) — HGTV
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
1883
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+
Series Debut
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan goes back in time to tell the origin story of the Dutton Family in 1883, an unfettered look at the old West that's told through the eyes of a beauteous young blonde named Elsa Dutton (newcomer Isabel May). She's the headstrong daughter of James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), who joins a crusty old cowboy (Sam Elliott) and a band of immigrants on a road trip from hell to the promised land of Montana. —Lynette Rice
Related content:
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo
Christmas Takes Flight (movie) — CBS
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
Under the Christmas Tree (movie) — Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Condor — Epix
Holiday Wars (season finale) — Food Network
Hightown — Starz
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments