What to Watch this Weekend: Succession signs the f--- off for the season
Plus, Billie Eilish pulls double duty on SNL, and Sandra Bullock stars in the Netflix drama The Unforgivable.
FRIDAY
The Unforgivable
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
After spending 20 years in prison for a violent crime she admits was purposeful, Sandra Bullock's Ruth Slater is trying to reconnect with a piece of her past. Ruth, who murdered a police officer, has a singular focus now that she's out: to find her little sister Katie, all these years later. But she's forced to ask the question: Does Katie even want to know her now? Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan round out the cast for this Netflix drama. —Ashley Boucher
Related content:
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Yvette Nicole Brown is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Expanse (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video
Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne (Peanuts holiday special) — Apple TV+
Crossing Swords (season premiere) — Hulu
Play-Doh Squished (competition series debut) — IMDb TV
Twentysomethings: Austin (series debut, part 1) — Netflix
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (animated/live-action series debut) — Netflix
Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (docuseries debut) — Netflix
Punk'd (season premiere) — The Roku Channel
Movies
Back to the Outback — Netflix
American Sicario — Digital/VOD
Mosley — Digital/VOD
The Only One — VOD
The Last Son — VOD
Off the Rails — VOD
8 p.m.
S.W.A.T. — CBS
Holiday in Sante Fe (movie) — Lifetime
The Wall — NBC
Ricky Powell: The Individualist (doc) — Showtime
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. (fall finale) — CBS
Nancy Drew (fall finale) — The CW
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (fall finale) — CBS
How To With John Wilson — HBO
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Billie Eilish is returning to Studio 8H — and she's pulling double duty. The 19-year-old musician made her SNL debut back in 2019, but this time, she'll be serving as both host and musical guest of the Dec. 11 episode. (It's also the penultimate episode of 2021.) Eilish will be joining a long list of stars who've both hosted and performed on the show, including Paul Simon, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Donald Glover, Justin Timberlake, Chance the Rapper, and more. —Devan Coggan
Related content:
What Else to Watch
7 p.m.
Hot Mess Holiday (movie) — Comedy Central
8 p.m.
A Royal Queens Christmas (movie) — Hallmark Channel
The Holiday Fix Up (movie) — Lifetime
The Real Charlie Chaplin (doc) — Showtime
9 p.m.
2021 YouTube Streamy Awards — YouTube
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
Succession
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Season Finale
Last week's Succession could have satisfactorily concluded with Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy accidentally sending a d--- pic to his father, Brian Cox's media magnate Logan, an error with intriguing possible corporate consequences for a number of characters, not least J. Smith-Cameron's Gerri. But the very beloved, very twisted, very foul-mouthed dramedy had more to tease in its closing seconds as viewers saw the head of Jeremy Strong's emotionally demolished, and likely drunk, Kendall dip below the waters of a swimming pool. Is this the end for Logan's second oldest son? Tune the f--- in to find out. —Clark Collis
Related content:
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Mating Game (season finale) — Discovery+
6 p.m.
White House Christmas 2021 (special) — HGTV
7 p.m.
70th Miss Universe — Fox
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
A New Lease on Christmas (movie) — ION
People Presents: Blending Christmas (movie) — Lifetime
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season premiere) — TLC
8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT
A Christmas Proposal (movie) — CBS
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep — ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2021 — The CW
Condor — Epix
Holiday Wars — Food Network
Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes (two-night event debut) — Investigation Discovery
Hightown — Starz
10 p.m.
Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records (doc, part 2) — Epix
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments