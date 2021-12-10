What to Watch this Weekend: Succession signs the f--- off for the season

Plus, Billie Eilish pulls double duty on SNL, and Sandra Bullock stars in the Netflix drama The Unforgivable.

By EW Staff December 10, 2021 at 08:09 AM EST
Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Advertisement

FRIDAY

The Unforgivable

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

After spending 20 years in prison for a violent crime she admits was purposeful, Sandra Bullock's Ruth Slater is trying to reconnect with a piece of her past. Ruth, who murdered a police officer, has a singular focus now that she's out: to find her little sister Katie, all these years later. But she's forced to ask the question: Does Katie even want to know her now? Viola DavisJon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan round out the cast for this Netflix drama. —Ashley Boucher

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Yvette Nicole Brown is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Expanse (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne (Peanuts holiday special) — Apple TV+

Crossing Swords (season premiere) — Hulu

Play-Doh Squished (competition series debut) — IMDb TV

Twentysomethings: Austin (series debut, part 1) — Netflix

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (animated/live-action series debut) — Netflix

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Punk'd (season premiere) — The Roku Channel

Movies

Encounter — Amazon Prime Video

Back to the Outback — Netflix

American Sicario — Digital/VOD

Mosley — Digital/VOD

The Only One — VOD

The Last Son — VOD

Off the Rails — VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Holiday in Sante Fe (movie) — Lifetime

The Wall — NBC

Ricky Powell: The Individualist (doc) — Showtime

9 p.m.

20/20 (two-hour special on Rust shooting) — ABC

Magnum P.I. (fall finale) — CBS

Nancy Drew (fall finale) — The CW

Dateline ("The Secrets of Nygard Cay") — NBC

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (fall finale) — CBS

How To With John Wilson — HBO

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Billie Eilish is returning to Studio 8H — and she's pulling double duty. The 19-year-old musician made her SNL debut back in 2019, but this time, she'll be serving as both host and musical guest of the Dec. 11 episode. (It's also the penultimate episode of 2021.) Eilish will be joining a long list of stars who've both hosted and performed on the show, including Paul Simon, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Donald Glover, Justin Timberlake, Chance the Rapper, and more. —Devan Coggan

Related content: 

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

Hot Mess Holiday (movie) — Comedy Central

8 p.m.

A Royal Queens Christmas (movie) — Hallmark Channel

The Holiday Fix Up (movie) — Lifetime

The Real Charlie Chaplin (doc) — Showtime

9 p.m.

Dateline — NBC

2021 YouTube Streamy Awards — YouTube

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale
Last week's Succession could have satisfactorily concluded with Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy accidentally sending a d--- pic to his father, Brian Cox's media magnate Logan, an error with intriguing possible corporate consequences for a number of characters, not least J. Smith-Cameron's Gerri. But the very beloved, very twisted, very foul-mouthed dramedy had more to tease in its closing seconds as viewers saw the head of Jeremy Strong's emotionally demolished, and likely drunk, Kendall dip below the waters of a swimming pool. Is this the end for Logan's second oldest son? Tune the f--- in to find out. —Clark Collis

Related content: 

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Mating Game (season finale) — Discovery+

Mayor of Kingstown — Paramount+

6 p.m.

White House Christmas 2021 (special) — HGTV

7 p.m.

70th Miss Universe — Fox

8 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — ABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

A New Lease on Christmas (movie) — ION

People Presents: Blending Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

Yellowstone — Paramount Network

Power Book II: Ghost — Starz

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season premiere) — TLC

8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

A Christmas Proposal (movie) — CBS

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2021 — The CW

Condor — Epix

Holiday Wars — Food Network

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes (two-night event debut) — Investigation Discovery

Dexter: New Blood — Showtime

Hightown — Starz

10 p.m.

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records (doc, part 2) — Epix

Insecure — HBO

Yellowjackets — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com