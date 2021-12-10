Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Billie Eilish pulls double duty on SNL, and Sandra Bullock stars in the Netflix drama The Unforgivable.

What to Watch this Weekend: Succession signs the f--- off for the season

FRIDAY

The Unforgivable

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

After spending 20 years in prison for a violent crime she admits was purposeful, Sandra Bullock's Ruth Slater is trying to reconnect with a piece of her past. Ruth, who murdered a police officer, has a singular focus now that she's out: to find her little sister Katie, all these years later. But she's forced to ask the question: Does Katie even want to know her now? Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan round out the cast for this Netflix drama. —Ashley Boucher

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne (Peanuts holiday special) — Apple TV+

Crossing Swords (season premiere) — Hulu

Play-Doh Squished (competition series debut) — IMDb TV

Twentysomethings: Austin (series debut, part 1) — Netflix

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (animated/live-action series debut) — Netflix

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Movies

Back to the Outback — Netflix

American Sicario — Digital/VOD

Mosley — Digital/VOD

The Only One — VOD

The Last Son — VOD

Off the Rails — VOD

8 p.m.

Holiday in Sante Fe (movie) — Lifetime

The Wall — NBC

Ricky Powell: The Individualist (doc) — Showtime

9 p.m.

20/20 (two-hour special on Rust shooting) — ABC

Magnum P.I. (fall finale) — CBS

Nancy Drew (fall finale) — The CW

Dateline ("The Secrets of Nygard Cay") — NBC

10 p.m.

How To With John Wilson — HBO

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

Hot Mess Holiday (movie) — Comedy Central

8 p.m.

A Royal Queens Christmas (movie) — Hallmark Channel

The Holiday Fix Up (movie) — Lifetime

The Real Charlie Chaplin (doc) — Showtime

9 p.m.

2021 YouTube Streamy Awards — YouTube

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

Last week's Succession could have satisfactorily concluded with Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy accidentally sending a d--- pic to his father, Brian Cox's media magnate Logan, an error with intriguing possible corporate consequences for a number of characters, not least J. Smith-Cameron's Gerri. But the very beloved, very twisted, very foul-mouthed dramedy had more to tease in its closing seconds as viewers saw the head of Jeremy Strong's emotionally demolished, and likely drunk, Kendall dip below the waters of a swimming pool. Is this the end for Logan's second oldest son? Tune the f--- in to find out. —Clark Collis

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Mating Game (season finale) — Discovery+

6 p.m.

White House Christmas 2021 (special) — HGTV

7 p.m.

70th Miss Universe — Fox

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

A New Lease on Christmas (movie) — ION

People Presents: Blending Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season premiere) — TLC

8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

A Christmas Proposal (movie) — CBS

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2021 — The CW

Condor — Epix

Holiday Wars — Food Network

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes (two-night event debut) — Investigation Discovery

Hightown — Starz

10 p.m.

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records (doc, part 2) — Epix

10:30 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change