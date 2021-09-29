What to Watch on Wednesday: The final 3 face off on Big Brother season 23 finale

The Circle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Finale

Message: It's all come to this. With more catfishes and surprising twists than ever before, The Circle season 3 is about to crown the winner. Insert crown emoji! Will the battle of Nick and his alliance vs. Kai and her alliance result in one of those two leaders walking away with the $100,000? Or will another player outsmart them both and climb their way to the top to secure the win instead? We're about to find out. Send! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale

"This is his game to lose." That's host Julie Chen Moonves talking about Xavier Prather, who is the odds-on favorite to emerge as the winner of Big Brother season 23 tonight and take home the $750,000 cash prize that goes with it. But you know what they say on Big Brother: Expect the unexpected! Could Azah Awasum somehow pull off the upset? Honestly? No, we don't see that happening. But Derek "Big D" Frazier could have the social game to just maybe, possibly, potentially get the votes to beat X. Oh, who are we kidding: The only chance Azah and Big D have is to somehow keep Xavier (who already won part 1 of the finale Head of Household competition) from winning the last HOH — something that seems about as likely as Frenchy winning the America's Favorite Houseguest award. —Dalton Ross

*times are ET and subject to change