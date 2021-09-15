What to Watch on Wednesday: Nailed It! returns with fresh challenges (and Jack McBrayer)
Plus, America's Got Talent crowns season 16's winner.
Nailed It!
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Wayne Brady, Sam Richardson, and June Diane Raphael are among the guest judges on the new season of the wackiest baking competition on TV, where bakers — including 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer! — are trying to be the best of the worst and taking home lots of dough — $10,000 to be exact. In season 6, things get spooky when they're tasked with making paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to replicate chocolate creations inspired by judge Jacques Torres. And for the first time ever, the bakers will have to make a pie. This is the one time they will want their creations to be crusty. —Gerrad Hall
America's Got Talent
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Finale
Idina Menzel and Pentatonix will help celebrate the 16th season finale of NBC's talent show tonight by performing alongside some of the 10 finalists — all of whom are aching to win that $1 million grand prize and join "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" at Luxor Hotel and Casino opening this fall. —Lynette Rice
What ELSE to Watch
12 p.m.
Red Table Talk (new episodes begin) — Facebook Watch
8 p.m.
Press Your Luck (season finale) — ABC
30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens (part 3 & 4) — ESPN
MasterChef: Legends (season finale) — Fox
Family Game Fight! (special time) — NBC
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid (season finale) — ABC
10 p.m.
Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough with Robin Roberts – A Special Edition of 20/20 — ABC
Money Court (season finale) — CNBC
Streaming
Secrets, Lies and Private Eyes (series debut) — Discovery+
Nine Perfect Strangers — Hulu
The Circle (eps 5-8) — Netflix
Movies
A La Calle (doc) — HBO Max
Nightbooks — Netflix
Schumacher (doc) — Netflix
My Son — Peacock
*times are ET and subject to change
