What to Watch on Wednesday: Nailed It! returns with fresh challenges (and Jack McBrayer)

Nailed It!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Wayne Brady, Sam Richardson, and June Diane Raphael are among the guest judges on the new season of the wackiest baking competition on TV, where bakers — including 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer! — are trying to be the best of the worst and taking home lots of dough — $10,000 to be exact. In season 6, things get spooky when they're tasked with making paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to replicate chocolate creations inspired by judge Jacques Torres. And for the first time ever, the bakers will have to make a pie. This is the one time they will want their creations to be crusty. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

America's Got Talent

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

Idina Menzel and Pentatonix will help celebrate the 16th season finale of NBC's talent show tonight by performing alongside some of the 10 finalists — all of whom are aching to win that $1 million grand prize and join "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" at Luxor Hotel and Casino opening this fall. —Lynette Rice

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Charlamagne tha God is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

12 p.m.

8 p.m.

Press Your Luck (season finale) — ABC

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens (part 3 & 4) — ESPN

MasterChef: Legends (season finale) — Fox

Family Game Fight! (special time) — NBC

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid (season finale) — ABC

House Calls With Dr. Phil (back-to-back eps/season finale) — CBS

10 p.m.

Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough with Robin Roberts – A Special Edition of 20/20 — ABC

Money Court (season finale) — CNBC

Streaming

Secrets, Lies and Private Eyes (series debut) — Discovery+

Nine Perfect Strangers — Hulu

Movies

A La Calle (doc) — HBO Max

Nightbooks — Netflix

Schumacher (doc) — Netflix

My Son — Peacock

*times are ET and subject to change