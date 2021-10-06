What to Watch on Wednesday: CSI: Vegas launches a new investigation with old friends

William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to Sin City, while the new documentary Fauci spotlights an unlikely icon, and Marvel's What If...? brings it all together for the season finale.

What If...?

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Finale

It's all come down to this. After What If…? spent the entire season with The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) remaining in the background, even as iconic MCU heroes were killed and entire universes were destroyed, the all-seeing alien will finally interfere with events now that Ultron (voiced by Ross Marquand) has become aware of the multiverse — and wants to conquer all of it by wielding the Infinity Stones. The Watcher has already recruited Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) from his prison universe to help in the fight, but he won't be the only What If…? character who will be drafted into this war to save the multiverse. And fans will finally get some closure for some of the cliffhangers left over in each of the episodes. It may have taken some time, but the payoff is here. Will it be worth the wait? —Sydney Bucksbaum

What If...? Marvel's 'What If...?' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Related content:

Fauci

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

A portrait of America's most unlikely cultural icon, this documentary follows Dr. Anthony Fauci's long career as a public health leader, which spans 50 years' worth of epidemics including HIV/AIDS, SARS, and Ebola. It also delves into his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the harassment and threats he's faced over the last year and a half. With unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci and interviews with his family, friends, and former patients — plus such boldfaced names as Bill Gates and Bono — Fauci is an up-close look at one of our most important public servants. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

CSI: Vegas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS

Series Debut

With NBC enjoying great success with its bazillion Law & Orders and Chicago something-or-others, it seems odd that CBS took CSI off the air in 2015. Here's hoping the much-anticipated return of William Petersen and Jorja Fox (and that theme song!) — along with a new posse of crime scene investigators played by the likes of Paula Newsome and Matt Lauria — are back and will stay back on CBS. —Lynette Rice

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Michelle Trachtenberg is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Tough as Nails (season premiere) — CBS

In the Dark (season finale) — The CW

The Bradshaw Bunch (season premiere) — E!

Alter Ego — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

Streaming

Among the Stars (series debut) — Disney+

Baking Impossible (series debut) — Netflix

Bad Sport (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Meet, Marry, Murder (true crime series debut) — Tubi

Movies

There's Someone Inside Your House — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change