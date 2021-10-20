What to Watch on Wednesday: American Horror Story delivers an out-of-this-world finale

Superstar: Robin Williams

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

After already putting Whitney Houston, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor in the spotlight, now this ABC series turns its focus to the late, great Robin Williams. Celebrated as a one-of-a-kind comic whose magnetic presence made him an undeniable force in Hollywood, Williams starred in some of the most beloved movies of all time — Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting, and Aladdin among them — and launched to stardom on Mork & Mindy. But behind all of the incredible performances and laughs was someone who struggled with substance abuse and depression, and Lewy Body Dementia before his shocking death in 2014. Including interviews with many of his costars and fellow comics, the special also features archive footage of Williams, telling much of his own story as he rose to superstar status. —Gerrad Hall

Video courtesy of ABC

American Horror Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

American Horror Story's 10th year on this planet posed a question to viewers: instead of one story told over a season's worth of episodes, how about we give you two seemingly separate stories in the same batch? But, undoubtedly, we're still asking as we go into Double Feature's season finale Wednesday whether the Area 51-centric Death Valley arc ties in somehow with Red Tide's blood-sucking drug addicts. Are they really standalone stories? Really? Time will tell. Death Valley, the second half of Double Feature, has already given us Lily Rabe as Amelia Earhart, Angelica Ross as a human-alien hybrid, Cody Fern as (basically) a sex robot (prove me wrong), and a string of grotesque alien births. But ignore all that and pay attention to something we hear in the finale's promo: Fern's Valiant Thor states the extra-terrestrials are "projecting that the very first functioning [human-alien] hybrid will be born around… approximately 2021." Is that how Double Feature connects Death Valley with Red Tide? Is Death Valley a secret prequel to Red Tide? If so, there's one major birth at the center of Red Tide's story: the offspring of Harry (Finn Wittrock) and Dorris (Rabe). Just saying. —Nick Romano

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Fred Savage is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Winter House (series debut) — Bravo

Alter Ego — Fox

Four Hours at the Capitol (doc) — HBO/HBO Max

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Movies

Found (doc) — Netflix

Night Teeth — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change