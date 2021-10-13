What to Watch on Wednesday: Hulu's Dopesick explores the origins of the opioid epidemic

Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and more star in the miniseries; plus, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunite on Bravo and Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman return on The CW.

Dopesick

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Hulu's latest drama follows the beginning of the opioid epidemic in America, from the company that created OxyContin to the people affected by the drug. Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson help tell the incredibly impactful story. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

Let's be honest, this season's four-part — yep, FOUR parts — reunion comes down to one person: Erika Girardi. Well, two people if you could her husband, Tom, who's accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his law clients, including families of plane crash victims and cancer patients. How much Erika did or didn't know, stories about Tom's health and a previous car accident, and her intense showdowns with Sutton dominated the season—and you better believe that continues when the women reunite, and Erika also reveals more surprising facts about her unbelievable life. That aside, the 'wives do manage to cover other topics; also in part 1: Kyle has a complaint about her former tenant, Sutton; Crystal shares, reluctantly, something she has in common with Sutton; and Garcelle's season-long squabbles with Dorit and Lisa are back on, as she defends jabs made about Dorit and makes a shocking accusation against Lisa. Fans of this show will definitely wanna watch what happens as this unforgettable season of RHOBH enters its final stretch. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Can the Legends make it home without ruining history? That's the question the wacky team faces in DC's Legends of Tomorrow's seventh season. Picking up where the last season left off, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), and the gang are stuck in the 1920s after their timeship the Waverider was destroyed by another Waverider. Without any of the technology they've come to depend on, they must travel to New York where they hope to find Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), the forefather of time travel who might be able to help them. However, if the season 7 premiere is any indication, history definitely won't be the same once they're done with it, which honestly might be great news. —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

Batwoman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Get ready to meet "Sophie Untamed" in Batwoman season 3. Picking up where last season left off, the new year finds Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) adjusting to and, more importantly, enjoying life without the Crows. "When we meet Sophie, she's living a life where there are no parameters. She's kind of just living what she thinks is her best life," says showrunner Caroline Dries. "What she comes to find out over the course of the season is that she does have a certain destiny and she just needs to kind of go through eliminating all other options before she whittles it down to one certain thing. But this is Sophie without boundaries." As she moves forward, her friendship with Ryan (Javicia Leslie) will also continue to improve. It's so much healthier," says Leslie of their relationship. "They're able to see each other as humans instead of seeing each other as whatever their positions are in life, whether it be a crow and a criminal or whatever. They're coming together. Starting this season, they're on a good page." —C.A.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Liza Koshy is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

NOVA: Arctic Drift (doc) — PBS

9 a.m.

12 Hours With Anitta (special) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Court Cam (new episodes begin) — A&E

Tough as Nails — CBS

CMT Artists of the Year 2021 — CMT

Alter Ego — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Clash of the Cover Bands (series debut) — E!

10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Streaming

Just Beyond (series debut) — Disney+

Liza on Demand (season premiere) — YouTube Originals

Movies

Fever Dream — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change