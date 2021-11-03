What to Watch on Wednesday: Saddle up for star-studded Western The Harder They Fall

Plus, a wild season of RHOBH comes to an end with the tense conclusion to the four-part reunion.

By EW Staff November 03, 2021 at 08:08 AM EDT
The Harder They Fall

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Having an ensemble that includes Jonathan MajorsIdris ElbaRegina KingZazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield should be enough of a sell, but add in the fact they're all playing versions of unsung historical figures from the Old West in an action-packed revenge story, and this new Netflix film seems like even more of a winner. Written, directed, and even composed by Jeymes Samuel, this stylish film is an epic answer to all the erasure that's happened over the course of the history of movie westerns, where Black characters were few and far between. —Marcus Jones

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

The fourth and final reunion episode of this fairly uneventful and boring season of RHOBH can be summed up in three words: All About Erika. Season 11 officially wraps up tonight with more uneventful conversations about Erika's legal drama: whether she did or didn't make threats against Sutton at Kathy's dinner party; what exactly happened the night of her husband Tom's car accident; the $20 million that was supposedly stolen from cancer patients and plane crash victims and funneled into her account; and more. Like I said, boring stuff. Lisa Rinna also answers for how she handled serious situations on previous seasons of the show compared with her treatment of Erika. Did we mention this episode is about Erika? —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from tonight's episode of Survivor, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

Survivor — CBS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

The Masked Singer — Fox

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season premiere) — HGTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies — MTV

Chicago Med — NBC

Wild Tales From the Farm (special) — Smithsonian Channel

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

Tough as Nails — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

Alter Ego — Fox

Chicago Fire — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Chicago P.D. — NBC

The Sinner — USA

*times are ET and subject to change

