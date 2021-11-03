What to Watch on Wednesday: Saddle up for star-studded Western The Harder They Fall

Plus, a wild season of RHOBH comes to an end with the tense conclusion to the four-part reunion.

The Harder They Fall

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Having an ensemble that includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield should be enough of a sell, but add in the fact they're all playing versions of unsung historical figures from the Old West in an action-packed revenge story, and this new Netflix film seems like even more of a winner. Written, directed, and even composed by Jeymes Samuel, this stylish film is an epic answer to all the erasure that's happened over the course of the history of movie westerns, where Black characters were few and far between. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

The fourth and final reunion episode of this fairly uneventful and boring season of RHOBH can be summed up in three words: All About Erika. Season 11 officially wraps up tonight with more uneventful conversations about Erika's legal drama: whether she did or didn't make threats against Sutton at Kathy's dinner party; what exactly happened the night of her husband Tom's car accident; the $20 million that was supposedly stolen from cancer patients and plane crash victims and funneled into her account; and more. Like I said, boring stuff. Lisa Rinna also answers for how she handled serious situations on previous seasons of the show compared with her treatment of Erika. Did we mention this episode is about Erika? —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from tonight's episode of Survivor, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season premiere) — HGTV

Wild Tales From the Farm (special) — Smithsonian Channel

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

Alter Ego — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change