What to Watch on Wednesday: Joe Exotic & co. return for a wild sequel in Tiger King 2

Plus, Marvel introduces a simian assassin in Hit-Monkey, and Dopesick concludes its tragic tale of addiction and corruption.

By EW Staff November 17, 2021 at 08:08 AM EST
Hit-Monkey

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut
Sometimes the biggest Marvel heroes come in little packages. This animated Hulu comedy centers on a Japanese snow monkey, who's inadvertently drawn into a wild world of assassins and political intrigue. Guided by the wise-cracking ghost of a hitman (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), this tiny simian soon embarks on a gory journey for vengeance — bringing new meaning to the phrase "monkey business." —Devan Coggan

Dopesick

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Limited Series Finale
After losing Betsy, Dr. Finnix (Michael Keaton) is left to figure out what's next for him as the series comes to an end. But the question remains: Will the Sacklers get what they deserve? —Samantha Highfill

Michael Keaton in 'Dopesick'
| Credit: Antony Platt/Hulu

Tiger King 2

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere
Calling all cool cats and kittens! The follow-up to last year's quaran-streaming sensation is finally here, continuing the twisted tale of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the rest of Tiger King's wild ensemble. Among other topics, this sequel will explore life after Tiger King for some of the series' subjects, more on the mysterious case of Baskin's missing husband Don Lewis, and the absurd saga of Exotic's almost-pardon from President Donald Trump. And we thought this story couldn't get any stranger. —Tyler Aquilina

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Big Sky star Jesse James Keitel is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

Survivor — CBS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

The Masked Singer — Fox

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies — MTV

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

Tough as Nails — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

Alter Ego — Fox

Flipping Showdown (series debut) — HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (docuseries debut) — HBO

The Sinner — USA

Streaming

Kendra Sells Hollywood (series debut) — Discovery+

Christmas Flow (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

