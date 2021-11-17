Plus, Marvel introduces a simian assassin in Hit-Monkey, and Dopesick concludes its tragic tale of addiction and corruption.

What to Watch on Wednesday: Joe Exotic & co. return for a wild sequel in Tiger King 2

Hit-Monkey

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Sometimes the biggest Marvel heroes come in little packages. This animated Hulu comedy centers on a Japanese snow monkey, who's inadvertently drawn into a wild world of assassins and political intrigue. Guided by the wise-cracking ghost of a hitman (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), this tiny simian soon embarks on a gory journey for vengeance — bringing new meaning to the phrase "monkey business." —Devan Coggan

Dopesick

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Limited Series Finale

After losing Betsy, Dr. Finnix (Michael Keaton) is left to figure out what's next for him as the series comes to an end. But the question remains: Will the Sacklers get what they deserve? —Samantha Highfill

Dopesick

Tiger King 2

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Calling all cool cats and kittens! The follow-up to last year's quaran-streaming sensation is finally here, continuing the twisted tale of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the rest of Tiger King's wild ensemble. Among other topics, this sequel will explore life after Tiger King for some of the series' subjects, more on the mysterious case of Baskin's missing husband Don Lewis, and the absurd saga of Exotic's almost-pardon from President Donald Trump. And we thought this story couldn't get any stranger. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

Alter Ego — Fox

Flipping Showdown (series debut) — HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (docuseries debut) — HBO

Streaming

Kendra Sells Hollywood (series debut) — Discovery+

Christmas Flow (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change