What to Watch on Wednesday: Luke Bryan takes the reins for 2021 CMA Awards

Plus, Clifford the Big Red Dog arrives on the big (and small) screen, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga lead the indie drama Passing, and more.

Gentefied

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

While the first season of the Los Angeles-based comedy gave a broader portrayal of characters living in the predominantly Latinx neighborhood of Boyle Heights, the new season keeps the drama mostly within the Morales family — and for good reason. Picking up three months after the events of the season finale, this new run of episodes is framed around Pop, the family patriarch played by Joaquín Cosio (The Suicide Squad), newly freed from an immigrant detention center, awaiting trial to determine if he will be deported back to Mexico. While the existential pressure that puts on the family leads to heart-rending moments, the show still leaves room for the amusing silliness of an episode about members of the family tripping on mushrooms, and some nice romantic setpieces to boot. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

Passing

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The idea of "passing" is one of those cultural phenomena that one has to see for themselves to really understand. Watching this film through the viewpoint of Tessa Thompson's character Irene, we become endlessly fascinated with the audacity of Clare (Ruth Negga) to attempt living as a white person, almost daring her knowing Black peers to keep her secret. The provocative Sundance breakout is one to watch this awards season, with Thompson and Negga being one of the year's most intoxicating on-screen pairings. Quite the debut film for actress turned director Rebecca Hall. —M.J.

Related content:

Clifford the Big Red Dog

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

The beloved children's book character is larger than ever in his latest leap from page to screen, Clifford the Big Red Dog. The new movie centers on sixth-grader Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp), who befriends a small red pup that magically grows to be 10 feet tall overnight. Things get hairy when the colossal crimson canine gets Emily and her irresponsible Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) in hot water with their NYC building super (David Alan Grier). The family comedy escalates into a chase caper as the big dog is unleashed in the Big Apple and lands on the radar of a biotech CEO (Tony Hale), who wants to capture Clifford to help crack his attempts to grow genetically modified supersized animals and food. The flick is filled with big-laugh physical comedy, pure absurdity, and lots of heart as Emily's Harlem neighbors rally around the gentle giant. But if you're expecting answers about the hound's curiously colored coat, prepare to be left on red. —Jillian Sederholm

Related content:

The 55th Annual CMA Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban are among the many performers at this year's show, along with Luke Bryan, who's also serving as host — the awards' first solo one in 18 years. Church and Stapleton lead the nominees with five each, including Male Vocalist, Album, and Entertainer of the Year — where they're up against Underwood, Lambert, and Luke Combs. No matter who wins, it's very likely to be a great night of music, y'all. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Ruth Negga on her Passing character and Gentefied EP America Ferrera on the show's success, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

My 600-lb Life (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

Alter Ego — Fox

10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Streaming

*times are ET and subject to change