What to Watch on Wednesday: Chip and Joanna Gaines bring Magnolia Network to cable
Plus, The Amazing Race finally returns for season 33, and CBS' new medical drama Good Sam checks in.
Magnolia Network
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Magnolia Network on cable
Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their stable of content to cable TV, with a whole channel dedicated to their original home, design, food, gardening, and arts series (replacing DIY Network on your dial). "Everybody was pawing at us for more television. What kind of television can you be involved in and how many hours and how many dollars can we pay you for those hours?" Chip Gaines previously told EW. "Discovery CEO David Zazlav put all that aside... He said if we coupled you with one of our businesses, we have the opportunity to do something great together." Magnolia's lineup will include many of the shows that have recently been available to stream on Discovery+, including Magnolia Table, which sees Joanna Gaines sharing her favorite recipes; Restoration Road, in which carpenter Clint Harp travels the country in search of historical structures that need restoring; and, of course, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a continuation of the Gainses' beloved renovation series. —Tyler Aquilina
The Amazing Race
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Season Premiere
The Amazing Race experienced the ultimate Roadblock during filming on season 33 when the show was forced to shut down filming in Feb. 2020 due to the COVID outbreak. That led to the franchise's longest Pit Stop ever: 19 months. When filming finally resumed in 2021, it was a whole new Race with a whole new set of (COVID safety imposed) rules. Of course, none of that will be on display during tonight's season premiere, which will harken back to a simpler time when hugs and high-fives were aplenty and social distancing was just something you did to stay home and watch your favorite CBS reality show. If this is your favorite, then enjoy the long-awaited return of Phil Keoghan's expertly cocked eyebrow. —Dalton Ross
Good Sam
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS
Series Debut
If you're looking for a new medical series with some serious father-daughter drama, CBS has you covered with Good Sam. The new show stars Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) as ace surgeon Dr. Samantha "Sam" Griffith, who has been trying to finally get out of the shadow of her legendary fellow surgeon father Dr. Paul "Griff" Griffith (Jason Isaacs). But her mission becomes even more complicated when, after Griff falls into a coma, wakes up, and wants to get back into surgery, Sam is forced to supervise him. Now working closer together than ever before, Sam and Griff will clash as they vie for control over the hospital. —Sydney Bucksbaum
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Goldbergs (winter premiere) — ABC
I Can See Your Voice (season premiere) — Fox
Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere) — MTV
Chicago Med (winter premiere) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years (winter premiere) — ABC
9 p.m.
The Conners (winter premiere) — ABC
Worst Cooks in America (season premiere) — Food Network
Next Level Chef (timeslot premiere) — Fox
Catfish U.K.: The TV Show (series debut) — MTV
Chicago Fire (winter premiere) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics (winter premiere) — ABC
10 p.m.
The Chase (winter premiere) — ABC
American Greed (season premiere) — CNBC
Chicago P.D. (winter premiere) — NBC
11 p.m.
Moving for Love (series debut) — HGTV
Streaming
The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+
*times are ET and subject to change
