What to Watch on Wednesday: Chip and Joanna Gaines bring Magnolia Network to cable

Magnolia Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Magnolia Network on cable

Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their stable of content to cable TV, with a whole channel dedicated to their original home, design, food, gardening, and arts series (replacing DIY Network on your dial). "Everybody was pawing at us for more television. What kind of television can you be involved in and how many hours and how many dollars can we pay you for those hours?" Chip Gaines previously told EW. "Discovery CEO David Zazlav put all that aside... He said if we coupled you with one of our businesses, we have the opportunity to do something great together." Magnolia's lineup will include many of the shows that have recently been available to stream on Discovery+, including Magnolia Table, which sees Joanna Gaines sharing her favorite recipes; Restoration Road, in which carpenter Clint Harp travels the country in search of historical structures that need restoring; and, of course, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a continuation of the Gainses' beloved renovation series. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

The Amazing Race

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

The Amazing Race experienced the ultimate Roadblock during filming on season 33 when the show was forced to shut down filming in Feb. 2020 due to the COVID outbreak. That led to the franchise's longest Pit Stop ever: 19 months. When filming finally resumed in 2021, it was a whole new Race with a whole new set of (COVID safety imposed) rules. Of course, none of that will be on display during tonight's season premiere, which will harken back to a simpler time when hugs and high-fives were aplenty and social distancing was just something you did to stay home and watch your favorite CBS reality show. If this is your favorite, then enjoy the long-awaited return of Phil Keoghan's expertly cocked eyebrow. —Dalton Ross

Related content:

Good Sam

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS

Series Debut

If you're looking for a new medical series with some serious father-daughter drama, CBS has you covered with Good Sam. The new show stars Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) as ace surgeon Dr. Samantha "Sam" Griffith, who has been trying to finally get out of the shadow of her legendary fellow surgeon father Dr. Paul "Griff" Griffith (Jason Isaacs). But her mission becomes even more complicated when, after Griff falls into a coma, wakes up, and wants to get back into surgery, Sam is forced to supervise him. Now working closer together than ever before, Sam and Griff will clash as they vie for control over the hospital. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a special preview of EW's new podcast Screen After Reading, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

I Can See Your Voice (season premiere) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America (season premiere) — Food Network

Next Level Chef (timeslot premiere) — Fox

Catfish U.K.: The TV Show (series debut) — MTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics (winter premiere) — ABC

10 p.m.

The Chase (winter premiere) — ABC

American Greed (season premiere) — CNBC

11 p.m.

Moving for Love (series debut) — HGTV

Streaming

The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+

*times are ET and subject to change