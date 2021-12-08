The Disney+ series follows the King Richard star as he traverses volcanoes, dives deep under the sea, and more.

What to Watch on Wednesday: Will Smith explores the world's extremities in Welcome to Earth

Welcome to Earth

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Docuseries Debut

Disney+'s six-part series follows Will Smith as he explores some of the most rugged and remote corners of the planet. Guided by experts, the actor traverses volcanoes, dives deep under the sea, and makes discoveries in between. A travel show for adrenaline junkies, this National Geographic adventure will transport you to parts of the world you may never have known existed. To quote one of Smith's guides — we almost guarantee you'll survive. —Ashley Boucher

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends — CMT

Christmas Around the World (special) — The CW

Christmas With a Crown (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Tough as Nails (season finale) — CBS

A Tennessee Kind of Christmas (special) — CMT

Alter Ego (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas (season finale) — CBS

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change