The latest addition to the galaxy far, far away has finally arrived.

What to Watch on Wednesday: Star Wars opens up The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

It's time to return to a galaxy far, far away. The latest Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe has arrived. Fans will be transported to Tatooine as Temuera Morrison's titular bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galactic underworld. Wen previously told EW, "I feel like [Fennec and Boba] are bonded because both of them had near-death experiences. They're both bounty hunters, and they do adhere to a certain level of respect and honor. He saved her, and there's a debt to be paid, and bounty hunters honor that debt." —Ashley Boucher

