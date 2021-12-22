What to Watch on Wednesday: The Matrix Resurrections brings the sci-fi franchise back online

The Matrix Resurrections

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

The Wachowskis had every reason not to make another Matrix movie, despite some fierce pleading from Warner Bros. to make one happen over the past two decades. The filmmaking duo didn't want to do a cash grab. Sure, there were things like The Animatrix short films, comic book stories, and a few video games. But in their minds, the core franchise had come to its natural end with the original trilogy. But Lana Wachowski found a way in that fulfilled her as an artist and as a human being; she spoke in the past about how returning to characters like Neo and Trinity helped her bear the grief of losing her parents. Now, here's a story, The Matrix Resurrections, about how this iconic pair of sci-fi action cinema, who died during the events of the earlier movies, find themselves back inside the Matrix. How did they survive? How did they get back in there? How do they get out? These are all questions that make the sequel so compelling, timely, and a true joy to watch. —Nick Romano

Emily in Paris

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Emily est revenue! Mais oui, the Netflix rom-com about a Chicago marketing exec fumbling her way through and falling in love in Paris is back with its second season — and things are getting out of control for the usually very-in-control Emily (Lily Collins). The season 1 finale saw Em hook up with her hot neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), whose plans to leave Paris changed in the last minutes of the finale. Add to the equation Gabriel's ex (and Emily's new friend), Camille (Camille Razat), who's hopeful for a romantic reconciliation. C'est compliqué! "Emily is reeling from the night before, and grappling with this triangle she's found herself in," Collins tells EW. "She's left in an awkward position and has to make the best of it." Adds creator Darren Star, "Her life is in chaos. I don't think she's a person who's ever been involved in any sort of messy relationship. And the more she tries to control things, the more they actually get out of hand." Mon dieu! We're ready to gobble this up as swiftly as a basket of buttery croissants. —Ruth Kinane

