What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor crowns a winner after a season of wild twists and turns

Selling Tampa

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Netflix is here to sell you more dreams — or at the very least, more highly bingeable reality television. Real estate reality series Selling Tampa is set to take viewers inside the glamorous world of luxury waterfront property on Florida's Suncoast. Produced by Adam DiVello (the mastermind behind Laguna Beach and The Hills), Selling Tampa is a spin-off of the popular docusoap Selling Sunset, which focuses on Hollywood Hills brokerage the Oppenheim Group and all the drama between the brokers that comes along with it. The Floridian version of the show features Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who has big plans to grow her brokerage in the booming Tampa real estate market. With fierce brokers and homes just as fabulous, we imagine the Tampa-based series will be bringing in big name viewers in no time. Get ready for glamor — and gators. —Ruth Kinane

Survivor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale

The first Survivor winner in 19 months will be crowned on tonight's finale of Survivor 41. Well, that's not entirely true. The winner was actually crowned last May out in Fiji in the show's first immediate on-location winner reveal since back in season 1, but why get so technical? At least the champion will finally be revealed in tonight's three-hour finale and "after-show," which was also filmed directly after the final Tribal Council in Fiji. Will Erika or Heather finally break the streak of six consecutive male victors? Will Shan forgive Deshawn for turning against her? Will they roll out any AstroTurf for the after-show? All those questions will be answered just as surely as Jeff Probst will at some point be rocking his super-rad orange hat. —Dalton Ross

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale

'Tis the season for another great Masked Singer finale. Season six of the wacky show has finally reached its end, and the two-hour, holiday-themed finale will see Bull and Queen of Hearts go head to head to compete for the Golden Mask Trophy. Before the winner is revealed and both stars' true identities are uncovered, though, the first hour will take viewers back to re-live the greatest moments and performances from the season as the countdown to the night's double unmasking begins. The second half of the evening will of course see the finalists perform for the very last time, with one winner being crowned. And, we'll finally find out if any of the panelists can beat Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg for the Golden Ear Trophy, which is given to the judge with the most correct first impression guesses throughout the season. (Here's hoping Nicole Scherzinger or Ken Jeong can take it this time!) —Lauren Huff

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

Season Finale

After 19 (!) episodes, The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies is finally coming to an end. With only eight competitors left vying for that coveted Challenge champ title, who will emerge victorious? Will four-time winner and Challenge legend CT once again show everyone why he's the GOAT? Will someone from the Emerald cell — Devin, Nany, or Kaycee — find that their season-long strategy of having the numbers advantage paid off? Or will underdogs like Nelson, Kyle, and Tori prove that skating through a season doesn't earn you the win? Maybe rookie of the year Emy could pull off the impossible and beat everyone. At this point, it's anyone's guess! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., & 9 p.m. on NBC

It's Christmastime on NBC! Three fan-favorite sitcoms have returned from hiatus for special holiday episodes. In Young Rock, Dewey learns that Christmas 1982 will be the first of many terrible Noel celebrations. Kenan prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular to hilarious results, and in Mr. Mayor, Neil forces his staff to work on "L.A. Christmas Eve" while they wait for his perfect gift. —Ashley Boucher

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

George Perris: A Sunset in Greece (concert special) — PBS

8 p.m.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 — The CW

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

Chrisley Knows Best: A Very Chrisley Christmas — NBC

10 p.m.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts — HBO

Streaming

Shatner in Space (special) — Amazon Prime Video

Movies

*times are ET and subject to change