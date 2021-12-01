What to Watch on Wednesday: Heather Dubrow returns to RHOC in a drama-filled premiere
Plus, It's Always Sunny finally returns for a record-breaking 15th season, Benedict Cumberbatch leads the tense Western The Power of the Dog, and more.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
Season Premiere
After a heavy season 15 featuring two COVID diagnoses and one cult-trauma confession, Bravo's original Housewives are going classic with their 16th season, in which Heather Dubrow makes her triumphant return to the franchise. The refreshing premiere puts Heather center stage, letting her show off her peerless hosting skills and her 22,000-square-foot mansion (the construction of which was a major topic of conversation in her last season on the show, five years ago). Also introduced in the episode are new Housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener — and a shocking rumor that sets the drama into motion almost as soon as the champs has been popped. —Mary Sollosi
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FXX
Season Premiere
Maybe you've heard, but a lot has happened since It's Always Sunny last aired in Nov. 2019. Now, as the FXX comedy sets the record by longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American TV history, star Kaitlin Olson promises that the gang will satirize the last two years like only Sunny can. "I read the scripts and was squealing with delight," she tells EW of season 15. "We had a lot of good material out in the world. Our first episode is called '2020: A Year in Review,' and it's wild. [Laughs] People are going to love it and hate it." —Derek Lawrence
The Power of the Dog
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Jane Campion hasn't made a feature since 2009's Bright Star, but she's not so much as a minute out of step on her latest, The Power of the Dog. One of Netflix's strongest entries in this year's Oscar race, Campion's adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a cowboy who runs a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in 1920s Montana. Intense and intimidating, Phil's authority is never questioned — until George marries widow Rose (Kirsten Dunst) who comes to live in the Burbanks' mansion with her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), enraging his cruel, unpredictable brother. A formidable contender across all awards categories, Campion's tense Western is not to be missed. —M.S.
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on The Roku Channel
You don't have to wait until Christmas morning for one gift this year, and that's because Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is finally back for the Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas holiday movie! NBC's cancelation of this beloved musical drama couldn't stop Zoey (Jane Levy) and Max (Skylar Astin) from finally getting to live out their romance in peace — and seeing what their relationship looks like now that Max has her powers of hearing people's innermost thoughts and desires through heart songs. Holiday hijinks ensue of course, but rest assured that this merry movie delivers on all the romance and happiness you've been waiting to see for these characters. It's about time! —Sydney Bucksbaum
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Goldbergs (fall finale) — ABC
Beebo Saves Christmas (special) — The CW
Adrienne (doc) — HBO
Match Made in Mistletoe (movie) — Lifetime
The Crown's Ancient Forest (special) — Smithsonian Channel
8:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years (fall finale) — ABC
9 p.m.
The Conners (fall finale) — ABC
Tough as Nails — CBS
World's Funniest Animals: Christmas (special) — The CW
Alter Ego — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics (fall finale) — ABC
10 p.m.
A Million Little Things (fall finale) — ABC
CSI: Vegas — CBS
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts — HBO
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (special) — NBC
Streaming
The Tower (series debut) — BritBox
Outbreak (series debut) — Crackle
Fruitcake Fraud (true-crime doc) — Discovery+
Candified: Home for the Holidays (series debut) — Hulu
Lost in Space (final season premiere) — Netflix
Tab Time (preschool series debut) — YouTube Originals
*times are ET and subject to change
