What to Watch on Wednesday: Heather Dubrow returns to RHOC in a drama-filled premiere

Plus, It's Always Sunny finally returns for a record-breaking 15th season, Benedict Cumberbatch leads the tense Western The Power of the Dog, and more.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

After a heavy season 15 featuring two COVID diagnoses and one cult-trauma confession, Bravo's original Housewives are going classic with their 16th season, in which Heather Dubrow makes her triumphant return to the franchise. The refreshing premiere puts Heather center stage, letting her show off her peerless hosting skills and her 22,000-square-foot mansion (the construction of which was a major topic of conversation in her last season on the show, five years ago). Also introduced in the episode are new Housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener — and a shocking rumor that sets the drama into motion almost as soon as the champs has been popped. —Mary Sollosi

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FXX

Season Premiere

Maybe you've heard, but a lot has happened since It's Always Sunny last aired in Nov. 2019. Now, as the FXX comedy sets the record by longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American TV history, star Kaitlin Olson promises that the gang will satirize the last two years like only Sunny can. "I read the scripts and was squealing with delight," she tells EW of season 15. "We had a lot of good material out in the world. Our first episode is called '2020: A Year in Review,' and it's wild. [Laughs] People are going to love it and hate it." —Derek Lawrence

The Power of the Dog

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Jane Campion hasn't made a feature since 2009's Bright Star, but she's not so much as a minute out of step on her latest, The Power of the Dog. One of Netflix's strongest entries in this year's Oscar race, Campion's adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a cowboy who runs a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in 1920s Montana. Intense and intimidating, Phil's authority is never questioned — until George marries widow Rose (Kirsten Dunst) who comes to live in the Burbanks' mansion with her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), enraging his cruel, unpredictable brother. A formidable contender across all awards categories, Campion's tense Western is not to be missed. —M.S.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on The Roku Channel

You don't have to wait until Christmas morning for one gift this year, and that's because Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is finally back for the Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas holiday movie! NBC's cancelation of this beloved musical drama couldn't stop Zoey (Jane Levy) and Max (Skylar Astin) from finally getting to live out their romance in peace — and seeing what their relationship looks like now that Max has her powers of hearing people's innermost thoughts and desires through heart songs. Holiday hijinks ensue of course, but rest assured that this merry movie delivers on all the romance and happiness you've been waiting to see for these characters. It's about time! —Sydney Bucksbaum

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Adrienne (doc) — HBO

Match Made in Mistletoe (movie) — Lifetime

Christmas in Rockefeller Center — NBC/Peacock

The Crown's Ancient Forest (special) — Smithsonian Channel

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

World's Funniest Animals: Christmas (special) — The CW

Alter Ego — Fox

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (season premiere) — Nat Geo/Hulu

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics (fall finale) — ABC

10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas — CBS

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts — HBO

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (special) — NBC

Streaming

The Tower (series debut) — BritBox

Outbreak (series debut) — Crackle

Fruitcake Fraud (true-crime doc) — Discovery+

Candified: Home for the Holidays (series debut) — Hulu

Tab Time (preschool series debut) — YouTube Originals

*times are ET and subject to change