What to Watch on Tuesday: Netflix's Britney vs Spears takes another look at the star's conservatorship

Britney vs Spears

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

If there's one thing Britney Spears' life has been the past 10-plus years is a circus. Some would even say toxic. Interest in the global pop star's personal life has been renewed over the past several months as she has fought to end the controlling conservatorship over her personal and financial decisions, overseen by her dad. This investigative documentary, rumored to be in the works for more than a year, includes interviews, documents, text messages, and a voicemail to piece together the timeline of her list the last 13 years since being placed in the conservatorship, and goes behind the scenes to paint the full picture of the "Piece of Me" singer's fight for freedom. —Gerrad Hall

La Brea

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

NBC kicks off another mystery with the debut of La Brea. Starring Natalie Zea (The Detour) and Chiké Okonkwo (Being Mary Jane), the ambitious drama follows the group of survivors who fell through a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles and traveled to a dangerous primeval world. Think Lost, minus the smoke monster (hopefully) but with more ancient beasts. "I just loved the ambition of the show. I loved how big it was," Okonkwo, who plays a psychiatrist stranded in this mysterious land, recently told EW. "I just love the adventure of the show. I love doing the action of the stuff. As the show progresses, there are all sorts of things in this world that we don't understand, all sorts of dangers that we face." —Chancellor Agard

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

DC's Stargirl — The CW

FBI — CBS

Level Playing Field — HBO

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

OWN Spotlight: Speak Sis (special) — OWN

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Streaming

Wild Crime (anthology docuseries debut) — Hulu

Ada Twist, Scientist (preschool series debut) — Netflix

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (series debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change