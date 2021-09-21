Plus, Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta lead the new Fox drama Our Kind of People, and CBS launches a new FBI with a three-part crossover.

What to Watch on Tuesday: The Resident checks back in for season 5 as Emily VanCamp checks out

The Resident

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

While there's a lot happening on the season 5 premiere of Fox's medical drama — Cybercriminals impacting the E.R.! Conrad is balancing work and home life as a new dad! Devon and Leela may be taking the next step in their relationship! — the real question is how the show will deal with the exit of star Emily VanCamp, who's played Nic Nevin since the show's debut in 2018. Previews have hinted at something tragic, as police show up at Conrad's door, and star Matt Czuchry (as seen in the video below) says "lives will be changed forever" and that it will be "the most emotional season yet." Things don't sound good for Conic and their new baby. —Gerrad Hall

Our Kind of People

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Welcome to Oak Bluffs, Mass., an affluent enclave on Martha's Vineyard where rich and powerful Black elite have vacationed for more than 50 years. Strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) travels there after learning a dark secret about her mother's past, quickly getting caught up in the wealth and glamour of the community, while also getting in the crosshairs of two powerful families, including Morris Chestnut's Dupont family. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's critically acclaimed book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, the series will explore race and class in America, and give, according to Fox, "an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement." —G.H.

FBI: International

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS

Series Debut

Dick Wolf's latest FBI spin-off begins tonight on CBS as a three-part crossover episode with FBI (at 8 p.m.) and FBI: Most Wanted (at 9 p.m.). In other words, CBS would really like it if you tuned in at 8 p.m. so you will understand what happens on FBI: International at 10 pm. It's not advised you take a tequila shot every time you hear "FBI," as you may end up totes blotto. —Lynette Rice

