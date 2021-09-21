What to Watch on Tuesday: The Resident checks back in for season 5 as Emily VanCamp checks out
Plus, Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta lead the new Fox drama Our Kind of People, and CBS launches a new FBI with a three-part crossover.
The Resident
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Season Premiere
While there's a lot happening on the season 5 premiere of Fox's medical drama — Cybercriminals impacting the E.R.! Conrad is balancing work and home life as a new dad! Devon and Leela may be taking the next step in their relationship! — the real question is how the show will deal with the exit of star Emily VanCamp, who's played Nic Nevin since the show's debut in 2018. Previews have hinted at something tragic, as police show up at Conrad's door, and star Matt Czuchry (as seen in the video below) says "lives will be changed forever" and that it will be "the most emotional season yet." Things don't sound good for Conic and their new baby. —Gerrad Hall
Our Kind of People
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Series Debut
Welcome to Oak Bluffs, Mass., an affluent enclave on Martha's Vineyard where rich and powerful Black elite have vacationed for more than 50 years. Strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) travels there after learning a dark secret about her mother's past, quickly getting caught up in the wealth and glamour of the community, while also getting in the crosshairs of two powerful families, including Morris Chestnut's Dupont family. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's critically acclaimed book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, the series will explore race and class in America, and give, according to Fox, "an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement." —G.H.
FBI: International
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS
Series Debut
Dick Wolf's latest FBI spin-off begins tonight on CBS as a three-part crossover episode with FBI (at 8 p.m.) and FBI: Most Wanted (at 9 p.m.). In other words, CBS would really like it if you tuned in at 8 p.m. so you will understand what happens on FBI: International at 10 pm. It's not advised you take a tequila shot every time you hear "FBI," as you may end up totes blotto. —Lynette Rice
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Station 19's Jaina Lee Ortiz is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
DC's Stargirl — The CW
FBI (season premiere) — CBS
Level Playing Field — HBO
9 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted (season premiere) — CBS
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
10 p.m.
The Ultimate Surfer (season finale) — ABC
New Amsterdam (season premiere) — NBC
Streaming
Love on the Spectrum (season premiere) — Netflix
Movies
I Carry You With Me — Digital
Night of the Animated Dead — Digital
The Power — Digital/VOD
Violation — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
