What to Watch on Tuesday: You decide if Bear Grylls freezes or not in You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Netflix's latest interactive movie finds the survivalist stranded in the icy mountains, with amnesia to boot.
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Mayday! Bear Grylls needs your help — his plane has crashed in some icy mountains and he has amnesia, hence the Out Cold title. In this interactive movie, viewers will help him navigate huge rock walls, freezing dark tunnels, and creepy wildlife, choosing which path he takes not just for his own survival, but to find the downed plane and pilot, who he discovers is still alive. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
DC's Stargirl — The CW
30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens (part 1 & 2) — ESPN
Lego Masters (season finale) — Fox
Level Playing Field (docuseries debut) — HBO
9 p.m.
Chopped — Food Network
Fantasy Island — Fox
10 p.m.
The Ultimate Surfer — ABC
American Restaurant Battle (special) — Food Network
Family Game Fight! (special night & time) — NBC
OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad — OWN
10:30 p.m.
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (season finale) — TBS
Streaming
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (season premiere) — Netflix
Movies
What She Said — Digital
Shelter in Place — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
