What to Watch on Tuesday: You decide if Bear Grylls freezes or not in You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Netflix's latest interactive movie finds the survivalist stranded in the icy mountains, with amnesia to boot.

By EW Staff
September 14, 2021 at 08:06 AM EDT
You vs. Wild: Out Cold

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Mayday! Bear Grylls needs your help — his plane has crashed in some icy mountains and he has amnesia, hence the Out Cold title. In this interactive movie, viewers will help him navigate huge rock walls, freezing dark tunnels, and creepy wildlife, choosing which path he takes not just for his own survival, but to find the downed plane and pilot, who he discovers is still alive. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise — ABC

DC's Stargirl — The CW

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens (part 1 & 2) — ESPN

Lego Masters (season finale) — Fox

Level Playing Field (docuseries debut) — HBO

Teen Mom OG — MTV

America's Got Talent — NBC

Queen Sugar — OWN

9 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW

Chopped — Food Network

Fantasy Island — Fox

10 p.m.

The Ultimate Surfer — ABC

American Restaurant Battle (special) — Food Network

Impeachment: American Crime Story — FX

Family Game Fight! (special night & time) — NBC

OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad — OWN

10:30 p.m.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (season finale) — TBS

Streaming

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

What She Said — Digital

Shelter in Place — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change

