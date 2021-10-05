What to Watch on Tuesday: Bachelor in Paradise brings the drama (and tears) in season finale
Plus, Rita Moreno reflects on her career in a new PBS documentary.
American Masters — Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings on PBS
Sure, she has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — one of the rare EGOT winners. But the work that came with earning all of that recognition wasn't easy for Rita Moreno. It sure didn't stop her, though. This documentary chronicles her path from Puerto Rico farm to New York City and Hollywood, includes the up and the downs — her depression, persistent offers for stereotypical ethnic minority roles, sexism and abuse, and a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando — and an intimate look at how she broke barriers and blazed a trail for representation. —Gerrad Hall
Bachelor in Paradise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
This crazy summer in Paradise is finally coming to an end, after everything from poorly executed attempts to boost social media followings to an actual hurricane. In the super-sized three-hour season finale, the show's most devoted couples — Serena and Joe, Maurissa and Riley, Kenny and Mari — face some big questions: How will life and their relationships work outside of Paradise? Can they go the distance? And are they ready to get engaged? (Frankly, I think the answer to the last two questions is most likely no, but time will tell). All of the drama winds to a close as relationships implode and some try to take their shot at happily-ever-after. —Maureen Lee Lenker
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Five Years North (doc) — WORLD Channel/PBS app platforms
9 a.m.
12 Hours With Maluma (special) — Facebook Watch
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (series debut) — HGTV
8 p.m.
FBI — CBS
DC's Stargirl — The CW
Level Playing Field (season finale) — HBO
9 p.m.
2021 Hip Hop Awards — BET
FBI: International — CBS
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
La Brea — NBC
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Dinner: Impossible (season premiere) — Food Network
Streaming
The Prison Breaker (docuseries debut) — Discovery+
Dave Chappelle: The Closer (comedy special) — Netflix
Movies
Escape the Undertaker (interactive film) — Netflix
Fried Barry — Digital/VOD
Pharma Bro (doc) — Digital
