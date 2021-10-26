What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice takes the stage for its 500th episode
The singing competition hits a milestone as this season's Knockouts continue.
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
The Voice is celebrating 500! Over the last decade, the NBC hit series has been providing incredible vocal performances on a weekly basis, and the coaches are teaming up to honor the milestone hour. As the Knockouts continue, coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, and host Carson Daly will kick off the episode with something special. "The rewarding part is when I go out on tour and all of a sudden man there's a Voice contestant opening for me out on the road somewhere or there's a song I just cut that was written by a voice contestant. That's happened many times," Shelton, who's been there for all 500 episodes, says. "That's the exciting part looking back on it – the ones that have found their way and made the most of this opportunity. —Alamin Yohannes
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
American Veteran (docuseries debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
DC's Stargirl — The CW
9 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
La Brea — NBC
10 p.m.
The Last O.G. (season premiere) — TBS
Streaming
Sex: Unzipped (special) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
