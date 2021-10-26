What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice takes the stage for its 500th episode

The singing competition hits a milestone as this season's Knockouts continue.

By EW Staff October 26, 2021 at 08:07 AM EDT
The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

The Voice is celebrating 500! Over the last decade, the NBC hit series has been providing incredible vocal performances on a weekly basis, and the coaches are teaming up to honor the milestone hour. As the Knockouts continue, coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, and host Carson Daly will kick off the episode with something special. "The rewarding part is when I go out on tour and all of a sudden man there's a Voice contestant opening for me out on the road somewhere or there's a song I just cut that was written by a voice contestant. That's happened many times," Shelton, who's been there for all 500 episodes, says. "That's the exciting part looking back on it – the ones that have found their way and made the most of this opportunity. —Alamin Yohannes

'The Voice' season 21 coaches
| Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

American Veteran (docuseries debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Bachelorette — ABC

DC's Stargirl — The CW

Teen Mom OG — MTV

Queen Sugar — OWN

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

Supergirl — The CW

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

La Brea — NBC

10 p.m.

Queens — ABC

Impeachment: American Crime Story — FX

New Amsterdam — NBC

The Last O.G. (season premiere) — TBS

Streaming

Sex: Unzipped (special) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

