What to Watch on Tuesday: Michelle Young's Bachelorette journey begins

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Attention, class! The Bachelorette — starring 28-year-old schoolteacher Michelle Young — begins its fall session tonight. The Minnesota native will choose from 30 potential husbands, including a financial crimes analyst, a neuroscientist, two firefighters, and a… "pizzapreneur" (sigh). A real estate developer named Joe looks awfully familiar to Michelle — and he's got some explaining to do when she figures out why. The night's other major drama comes when hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams discover a folder full of Bachelorette strategies in one suitor's suitcase. A reality TV contestant scheming to get more airtime? We are shocked. SHOCKED! —Kristen Baldwin

Queens

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

"Now you know you want to be with a Nasty Girl" will play on repeat in your head for days after watching the premiere of ABC's newest musical drama — and stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez are right to say it. The new show hooks audiences in with a story of the four women playing a 90s female hip-hop group formerly known as the Nasty Bitches, who reunite after a fresh young rap star named Lil Muffin samples their signature hit and invites them to close the BET Awards with her. While the quartet is now a mom, a church lady, a disgraced TV host, and a washed-up singer, they hope to soon find that confidence they had when they were on top of the world — just maybe under a more royal moniker this time. —Marcus Jones

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Aaron Sorkin is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

12 p.m.

Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home (series debut) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

DC's Stargirl — The CW

9 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

Our Kind of People — Fox

La Brea — NBC

10 p.m.

Games People Play (season premiere) — BET

Streaming

Gabby's Dollhouse (children's animated series debut) — Netflix

Theo Von: Regular People (comedy special) — Netflix

Movies

Injustice (DC animated movie) — Digital

Needle in a Timestack — Digital/VOD

A Case of Blue — Digital/VOD

Runt — Digital/VOD

After We Fell — VOD

Dashcam — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change