What to Watch on Tuesday: Chucky returns to strike terror in a new TV show
Plus, Tom Hanks and Laura Dern take you inside the Academy Museum in a new special.
A Night in the Academy Museum
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
After years (and I do mean years!) of anticipation, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has finally opened in Los Angeles — and ABC has a special look inside for cinephiles. The first museum in Los Angeles, widely considered the movie capital of the world, dedicated to the history and art of cinema is a landmark space, one deserving of tons of spectacle. And this special doesn't disappoint, bringing out big guns (and longtime museum supporters) Laura Dern and Tom Hanks to host. Plus, a bevy of special guests that include Annette Bening, Cher, Geena Davis, Aldis Hodge, Marlee Matlin, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jurnee Smollett, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the museum. The museum's breathtaking exhibits include artifacts from classics such as The Wizard of Oz, a history of the Oscars, and the world's favorite Star Wars droids. Took a look at the magic yourself before booking your visit! —Maureen Lee Lenker
Chucky
Series Debut
It seems appropriate that everyone's favorite mini-sized movie serial killer should have found his way to the small screen in this horror show whose stars include the Chucky-voicing Brad Dourif and fellow franchise veterans Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Christine Elise, and Alex Vincent as well as newcomers Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa, and Zackary Arthur. "The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother," says Chucky showrunner Don Mancini. "He's a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for." Mancini created the character of Chucky, who made his screen debut in the 1988 film Child's Play, and has directed several of the movies to feature the killer doll, including 2017's Cult of Chucky. "I deliberately ended Cult of Chucky on a series of cliffhangers, major cliffhangers, because I knew a TV series would be the ideal place to accommodate delving into the ramifications," he says. "So we begin the series introducing our new story, our new milieu, and then we start to bring the veteran characters into the story, and it all comes together for a big showdown." —Clark Collis
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Dancing With the Stars (Disney Week/special night) — ABC
House of Payne (midseason premiere) — BET
FBI — CBS
DC's Stargirl — The CW
Breaking the Sound Barrier (special) — Smithsonian Channel
9 p.m.
The Oval (season premiere) — BET
FBI: International — CBS
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
Our Kind of People — Fox
La Brea — NBC
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Streaming
The Cleveland Kidnappings (special) — Discovery+
The Movies That Made Us (season premiere) — Netflix
Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story (docuseries debut) — Sundance Now/AMC+
Movies
Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (doc) — Netflix
Escape From Mogadishu — Rakuten Viki
The Cleaner — Digital/VOD
Killing Eleanor — Digital/VOD
Lust Life Love — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
