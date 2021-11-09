What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl lands as the superhero drama comes to an end

Supergirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Finale

It's time for Melissa Benoist to hang up the cape. After six years and two networks, high-flying CW superhero drama Supergirl comes in for a landing with its two-part series finale, which sees Kara (Benoist) make one last effort to defeat Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) once and for all. For her part, Benoist is very satisfied with how the show ends. "It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it," the actress told EW in March. The finale will feature many familiar faces from the show's past including Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, and Benoist's real-life husband Chris Wood as Mon-El. You don't want to miss this swan song. —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

Impeachment: American Crime Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky still has one more episode of Impeachment to endure, which means there's still more about to be thrown at her. We all know how this story about the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal ends. That's the thing about history. The spoilers are in the textbooks. But it's how that ending is told that makes the finale to this latest season of American Crime Story surprising. All the political animals that have been circling their prey for the past nine episodes pounce once more as the office of Ken Starr brings its impeachment findings before Congress and the entire document — complete with a play by play of Lewinsky's testimony — is splattered all over the internet for billions of people to see. Executive producer Nina Jacobson has said the subject of American Crime Story always needs to be a crime America itself is guilty of. One thing we can all agree on when it comes to Clinton and Lewinsky: we all have a different answer — and the finale addresses most (if not all) of them. —Nick Romano

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus TK and TK, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

Dear Rider (sports doc) — HBO

La Brea — NBC

10 p.m.

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (series debut) — History

Streaming

Face to Face With Becky G (series debut) — Facebook Watch

Swap Shop (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

The Drummer — Digital

Hell Hath No Fury — Digital

See You Next Christmas — Digital

Violet — VOD

A Stalker in the House — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change