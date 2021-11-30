What to Watch on Tuesday: The Bachelorette puts a new spin on hometowns with 4 guys remaining

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It has (almost) literally been forever since we had such a likable final four on The Bachelorette. Sadly, the "journey" will be over tonight for Nayte, Brandon, Rodney, or Joe, after the all-important hometown dates. Because the pandemic is not over (ffs get vaccinated, people!), tonight's "hometowns" will all take place in Minneapolis — so really, only Minnesota Joe gets a true hometown. Still, Michelle's "meet the family" adventure delivers everything we want from a hometown episode: Skeptical relatives! Declarations of "love"! And a glum goodbye to one heartbroken dude. —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

La Brea

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

After nine episodes of sinkholes, prehistoric animals, and a whole lotta questions, the season 1 finale of La Brea is here with... well, mostly more sinkholes, prehistoric animals, and questions. The penultimate episode saw Eve (Natalie Zea) racing to Topanga to send Isaiah (Diesel La Torraca) — a.k.a. young Gavin (Eoin Macken) — through a portal to 1988 in order to save her kids. Elsewhere Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) had just found a cow (yes, you read that correctly) and back in the present (forward in the present?), Gavin had tracked down future Lily (Chloe De Los Santos) — a.k.a. Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore) — and they'd discovered that a sinkhole — a.k.a. a portal — was about to open in Seattle. So will Gavin head through said portal to 10,000 B.C.? Will Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) go with him? Will Isaiah make it to his portal in time? Will the cow provide any milk? Like we said, there are a lot of questions going into this finale and we have a funny feeling episode 10 is only going to leave us with more. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Saying Yes to the Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

The Big Holiday Food Fight — OWN

9 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

Our Kind of People — Fox

Life of Crime: 1984-2020 (doc) — HBO

A Chestnut Family Christmas (movie) — OWN

I Am Jazz (season premiere) — TLC

10 p.m.

Shipping Wars (season premiere) — A&E

Chucky (season finale) — Syfy/USA

Streaming

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (comedy special) — Netflix

Movies

The Summit of the Gods — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change