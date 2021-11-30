What to Watch on Tuesday: The Bachelorette puts a new spin on hometowns with 4 guys remaining
Also, NBC's La Brea closes for the season.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
It has (almost) literally been forever since we had such a likable final four on The Bachelorette. Sadly, the "journey" will be over tonight for Nayte, Brandon, Rodney, or Joe, after the all-important hometown dates. Because the pandemic is not over (ffs get vaccinated, people!), tonight's "hometowns" will all take place in Minneapolis — so really, only Minnesota Joe gets a true hometown. Still, Michelle's "meet the family" adventure delivers everything we want from a hometown episode: Skeptical relatives! Declarations of "love"! And a glum goodbye to one heartbroken dude. —Kristen Baldwin
La Brea
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Finale
After nine episodes of sinkholes, prehistoric animals, and a whole lotta questions, the season 1 finale of La Brea is here with... well, mostly more sinkholes, prehistoric animals, and questions. The penultimate episode saw Eve (Natalie Zea) racing to Topanga to send Isaiah (Diesel La Torraca) — a.k.a. young Gavin (Eoin Macken) — through a portal to 1988 in order to save her kids. Elsewhere Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) had just found a cow (yes, you read that correctly) and back in the present (forward in the present?), Gavin had tracked down future Lily (Chloe De Los Santos) — a.k.a. Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore) — and they'd discovered that a sinkhole — a.k.a. a portal — was about to open in Seattle. So will Gavin head through said portal to 10,000 B.C.? Will Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) go with him? Will Isaiah make it to his portal in time? Will the cow provide any milk? Like we said, there are a lot of questions going into this finale and we have a funny feeling episode 10 is only going to leave us with more. —Ruth Kinane
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Saying Yes to the Christmas (movie) — Lifetime
The Big Holiday Food Fight — OWN
9 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
Our Kind of People — Fox
Life of Crime: 1984-2020 (doc) — HBO
A Chestnut Family Christmas (movie) — OWN
I Am Jazz (season premiere) — TLC
10 p.m.
Superstar: George Michael — ABC
Shipping Wars (season premiere) — A&E
Streaming
Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (comedy special) — Netflix
Movies
The Summit of the Gods — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
