What to Watch on Tuesday: The JoBros are burnin' up in Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast
Pete Davidson, John Legend, and more will take turns roasting the musical trio.
Jonas Brothers Family Roast
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
The Jonas Brothers are hitting the stage in a whole new way with Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, John Legend, and even their wives will take turns holding the mic and poking fun at Joe, Nick, and Kevin. Let's hope the brothers can handle it. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
America ReFramed: Hayden & Her Family (doc) — WORLD Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
Black and Missing (docuseries debut) — HBO
The Big Holiday Food Fight (timeslot premiere) — OWN
9 p.m.
Welcome Back Barry: A Real Weiss Guy (Storage Wars special) — A&E
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
La Brea — NBC
10 p.m.
Top Gear (season premiere) — BBC America
Streaming
Mary McCartney Serves It Up (season premiere) — Discovery+
Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 (season premiere) — Netflix
Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast — Netflix
Movies
Clerk (doc) — Digital
Boiling Point — Digital/VOD
My Fiona — VOD
The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses (doc) — VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
