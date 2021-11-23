What to Watch on Tuesday: The JoBros are burnin' up in Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Pete Davidson, John Legend, and more will take turns roasting the musical trio.

By EW Staff November 23, 2021 at 08:11 AM EST
Advertisement

Jonas Brothers Family Roast

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the stage in a whole new way with Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Pete DavidsonLilly Singh, John Legend, and even their wives will take turns holding the mic and poking fun at JoeNick, and Kevin. Let's hope the brothers can handle it. —Samantha Highfill

Related content: 

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

America ReFramed: Hayden & Her Family (doc) — WORLD Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

The Bachelorette — ABC

The Flash — The CW

The Resident — Fox

Black and Missing (docuseries debut) — HBO

Teen Mom OG — MTV

The Voice — NBC

The Big Holiday Food Fight (timeslot premiere) — OWN

9 p.m.

Welcome Back Barry: A Real Weiss Guy (Storage Wars special) — A&E

Riverdale — The CW

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

La Brea — NBC

10 p.m.

Top Gear (season premiere) — BBC America

New Amsterdam — NBC

Streaming

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (season premiere) — Discovery+

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 (season premiere) — Netflix

Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast — Netflix

Movies

Clerk (doc) — Digital

Boiling Point — Digital/VOD

My Fiona — VOD

The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses (doc) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com