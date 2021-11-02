What to Watch on Tuesday: Time for a showdown as DC's Stargirl wraps up season 2
Plus, The Bachelorette stages a Top Gun crossover and some poetry in motion.
DC's Stargirl
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Finale
Is DC's Stargirl's main hero going to break bad? We're about to find out. The CW superhero drama's season 2 finale promises a major showdown between Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the Justice Society of America against the demonic villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), with the evil being planning to turn Courtney to the dark side to become their "new god." And now that he's infected Green Lantern's daughter Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), he's one step closer to achieving his goal. But hey, whatever happened to Starman (Joel McHale) who began this season by traveling to meet up with Pat (Luke Wilson) in Blue Valley? You can bet on him finally showing up before the finale is through. —Sydney Bucksbaum
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Last week, Jamie the Biotech CEO had a magical first date with Michelle — and then proceeded to squander all that goodwill by spreading a rumor about her (non-existent) past relationship with Joe. This week on The Bachelorette, that big lie comes back to bite Jamie in the behind. Meanwhile, the tension between Will and Peter explodes during a Top Gun: Maverick-themed group date, and Rodney ends up getting naked. (Relax, it was for a game of Truth or Dare!) —Kristen Baldwin
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
FBI — CBS
9 p.m.
Storage Wars (season premiere) — A&E
FBI: International — CBS
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
La Brea — NBC
10 p.m.
Streaming
Undercover Underage (docuseries debut) — Discovery+
Ridley Jones (season premiere) — Netflix
Movies
Son of Monarchs — HBO Max
Nine Days — Digital
The Flood — Digital/VOD
Curtis — Digital/VOD
Isolation — VOD
River's End (doc) — VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
