What to Watch on Tuesday: Time for a showdown as DC's Stargirl wraps up season 2

Plus, The Bachelorette stages a Top Gun crossover and some poetry in motion.

By EW Staff November 02, 2021 at 08:08 AM EDT
DC's Stargirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale
Is DC's Stargirl's main hero going to break bad? We're about to find out. The CW superhero drama's season 2 finale promises a major showdown between Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the Justice Society of America against the demonic villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), with the evil being planning to turn Courtney to the dark side to become their "new god." And now that he's infected Green Lantern's daughter Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), he's one step closer to achieving his goal. But hey, whatever happened to Starman (Joel McHale) who began this season by traveling to meet up with Pat (Luke Wilson) in Blue Valley? You can bet on him finally showing up before the finale is through. —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Last week, Jamie the Biotech CEO had a magical first date with Michelle — and then proceeded to squander all that goodwill by spreading a rumor about her (non-existent) past relationship with Joe. This week on The Bachelorette, that big lie comes back to bite Jamie in the behind. Meanwhile, the tension between Will and Peter explodes during a Top Gun: Maverick-themed group date, and Rodney ends up getting naked. (Relax, it was for a game of Truth or Dare!) —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

The Resident — Fox

Teen Mom OG — MTV

The Voice — NBC

Queen Sugar — OWN

9 p.m.

Storage Wars (season premiere) — A&E

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

FBI: International — CBS

Supergirl — The CW

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

La Brea — NBC

10 p.m.

Queens — ABC

Impeachment: American Crime Story — FX

New Amsterdam — NBC

Streaming

Undercover Underage (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Ridley Jones (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

Son of Monarchs — HBO Max

Nine Days — Digital

The Flood — Digital/VOD

Curtis — Digital/VOD

Isolation — VOD

River's End (doc) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

