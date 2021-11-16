What to Watch on Tuesday: Riverdale returns to welcome you to 'RiverVALE'

Also, The Flash speeds back into action for season 8.

By EW Staff November 16, 2021 at 08:11 AM EST
Advertisement

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere
Barry Allen gets by with a lot of help from his friends in The Flash's "Armageddon." Kicking off season 8, the five part event follows Team Flash as they enlist fellow Arrowverse heroes in the fight against the telepathic alien Despero (Tony Curran). The roster includes: Black Lightning's Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Batwoman's Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Legends of Tomorrow's Atom (Brandon Routh)Arrow's Mia Queen,  Supergirl's Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. "Every single guest star has their emotional journey that they go on," showrunner Eric Wallace recently told EW. "Everybody has an integral role and they're there for a reason." At the end of the day, though, this is still a Flash story and "Armageddon, Part 1" sets up not only the event's arc but also season 8's other story lines, too. "This is the hardest episode I ever had to write," said Wallace. "I think Part 1 got funnier when I realized I had to honor not just kicking off a season but kicking off a crazy space story." —Chancellor Agard

Related content: 

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere
After an explosive season 5 finale, Riverdale is kicking off season 6 with a five-episode event welcoming viewers to Rivervale, a town where Cheryl and Reggie are the ultimate power couple and Betty and Archie are … trying to have a baby?! —Samantha Highfill

Related content: 

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Bachelorette — ABC

FBI — CBS

The Resident — Fox

Teen Mom OG — MTV

The Voice — NBC

Queen Sugar (season finale) — OWN

7 Little Johnstons (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

FBI: International — CBS

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

Our Kind of People — Fox

Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) — HGTV

La Brea — NBC

The Big Holiday Food Fight (series debut) — OWN

10 p.m.

Queens — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

New Amsterdam — NBC

Addicted to Marriage (series debut) — TLC

Streaming

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco (season premiere) — Discovery+

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (docuseries debut) — ESPN+

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (comedy special) — Netflix

Movies

Simple as Water (doc) — HBO Max

The Pebble and the Boy — Digital/VOD

Ankle Biters — VOD

Chocolate Road — VOD

Multiverse — Digital/VOD

Caveat — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com