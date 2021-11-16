What to Watch on Tuesday: Riverdale returns to welcome you to 'RiverVALE'

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Barry Allen gets by with a lot of help from his friends in The Flash's "Armageddon." Kicking off season 8, the five part event follows Team Flash as they enlist fellow Arrowverse heroes in the fight against the telepathic alien Despero (Tony Curran). The roster includes: Black Lightning's Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Batwoman's Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Legends of Tomorrow's Atom (Brandon Routh), Arrow's Mia Queen, Supergirl's Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. "Every single guest star has their emotional journey that they go on," showrunner Eric Wallace recently told EW. "Everybody has an integral role and they're there for a reason." At the end of the day, though, this is still a Flash story and "Armageddon, Part 1" sets up not only the event's arc but also season 8's other story lines, too. "This is the hardest episode I ever had to write," said Wallace. "I think Part 1 got funnier when I realized I had to honor not just kicking off a season but kicking off a crazy space story." —Chancellor Agard

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

After an explosive season 5 finale, Riverdale is kicking off season 6 with a five-episode event welcoming viewers to Rivervale, a town where Cheryl and Reggie are the ultimate power couple and Betty and Archie are … trying to have a baby?! —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

7 Little Johnstons (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

Our Kind of People — Fox

Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) — HGTV

La Brea — NBC

The Big Holiday Food Fight (series debut) — OWN

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Addicted to Marriage (series debut) — TLC

Streaming

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco (season premiere) — Discovery+

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (docuseries debut) — ESPN+

Movies

Simple as Water (doc) — HBO Max

The Pebble and the Boy — Digital/VOD

Ankle Biters — VOD

Chocolate Road — VOD

Multiverse — Digital/VOD

Caveat — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change