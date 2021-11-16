What to Watch on Tuesday: Riverdale returns to welcome you to 'RiverVALE'
Also, The Flash speeds back into action for season 8.
The Flash
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
Barry Allen gets by with a lot of help from his friends in The Flash's "Armageddon." Kicking off season 8, the five part event follows Team Flash as they enlist fellow Arrowverse heroes in the fight against the telepathic alien Despero (Tony Curran). The roster includes: Black Lightning's Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Batwoman's Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Legends of Tomorrow's Atom (Brandon Routh), Arrow's Mia Queen, Supergirl's Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. "Every single guest star has their emotional journey that they go on," showrunner Eric Wallace recently told EW. "Everybody has an integral role and they're there for a reason." At the end of the day, though, this is still a Flash story and "Armageddon, Part 1" sets up not only the event's arc but also season 8's other story lines, too. "This is the hardest episode I ever had to write," said Wallace. "I think Part 1 got funnier when I realized I had to honor not just kicking off a season but kicking off a crazy space story." —Chancellor Agard
Riverdale
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
After an explosive season 5 finale, Riverdale is kicking off season 6 with a five-episode event welcoming viewers to Rivervale, a town where Cheryl and Reggie are the ultimate power couple and Betty and Archie are … trying to have a baby?! —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
FBI — CBS
Queen Sugar (season finale) — OWN
7 Little Johnstons (season premiere) — TLC
9 p.m.
FBI: International — CBS
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
Our Kind of People — Fox
Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) — HGTV
La Brea — NBC
The Big Holiday Food Fight (series debut) — OWN
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Addicted to Marriage (series debut) — TLC
Streaming
Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco (season premiere) — Discovery+
Michael Che: Shame the Devil (comedy special) — Netflix
Movies
Simple as Water (doc) — HBO Max
The Pebble and the Boy — Digital/VOD
Ankle Biters — VOD
Chocolate Road — VOD
Multiverse — Digital/VOD
Caveat — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
