What to Watch on Tuesday: This Is Us and Black-ish return to kick off their final seasons

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

The Big Three have only 18 to go. Just 18 episodes remain in the Pearson family saga, but there's plenty of drama to unravel. What to expect in tonight's season premiere? Per tradition, the siblings will mark another birthday — this is 41 — and they (like the show's viewers) will have a chance to ease into the proceedings and take stock of the last half-dozen years. "It's nostalgic; it's reflective," creator Dan Fogelman says of the season 6 opener. "This season's going to have a nice, quiet, slow pace to it intentionally. And some things need to be set up to then explode later or come to fruition later. So these first episodes are doing the job to — hopefully in an entertaining and fulfilling way — set the table for some really big stuff that's coming down the pike." Buckle up for one last ride. —Dan Snierson

Black-ish

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

The eighth and final season of groundbreaking ABC sitcom Black-ish kicks off with the Johnson family trying to present themselves in a way that is becoming of dinner with special guest star Michelle Obama. However, despite Dre (Anthony Anderson) leveling up as an advertising executive last viewers saw him, the patriarch may still not be presidential friend material. —Marcus Jones

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Finding Your Roots (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.

Judge Steve Harvey (series debut) — ABC

FBI (winter premiere) — CBS

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation (special) — Fox

American Auto (timeslot premiere) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew (timeslot premiere) — NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary (timeslot premiere) — ABC

FBI: International (winter premiere) — CBS

Chopped: Casino Royale (tournament debut) — Food Network

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted (winter premiere) — CBS

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (docuseries debut) — Investigation Discovery

Streaming

Action Pack (series debut) — Netflix

