What to Watch on Tuesday: This Is Us and Black-ish return to kick off their final seasons
The Pearson saga begins its final chapter, and Michelle Obama stops by for the ABC sitcom's season 8 premiere.
This Is Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
The Big Three have only 18 to go. Just 18 episodes remain in the Pearson family saga, but there's plenty of drama to unravel. What to expect in tonight's season premiere? Per tradition, the siblings will mark another birthday — this is 41 — and they (like the show's viewers) will have a chance to ease into the proceedings and take stock of the last half-dozen years. "It's nostalgic; it's reflective," creator Dan Fogelman says of the season 6 opener. "This season's going to have a nice, quiet, slow pace to it intentionally. And some things need to be set up to then explode later or come to fruition later. So these first episodes are doing the job to — hopefully in an entertaining and fulfilling way — set the table for some really big stuff that's coming down the pike." Buckle up for one last ride. —Dan Snierson
Related content:
Black-ish
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
The eighth and final season of groundbreaking ABC sitcom Black-ish kicks off with the Johnson family trying to present themselves in a way that is becoming of dinner with special guest star Michelle Obama. However, despite Dre (Anthony Anderson) leveling up as an advertising executive last viewers saw him, the patriarch may still not be presidential friend material. —Marcus Jones
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on Black-ish coming to an end, and This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Finding Your Roots (season premiere) — PBS
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey (series debut) — ABC
FBI (winter premiere) — CBS
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation (special) — Fox
American Auto (timeslot premiere) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew (timeslot premiere) — NBC
9 p.m.
Abbott Elementary (timeslot premiere) — ABC
FBI: International (winter premiere) — CBS
Chopped: Casino Royale (tournament debut) — Food Network
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted (winter premiere) — CBS
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (docuseries debut) — Investigation Discovery
New Amsterdam (winter premiere) — NBC
Streaming
Action Pack (series debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments