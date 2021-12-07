Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart, and more put a new spin on Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, class is in session for new sitcom Abbott Elementary, and more.

What to Watch on Tuesday: Another Live in Front of a Studio Audience star-studded throwback

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Some of your favorite stars are set to bring some of the most iconic sitcom characters back to life with another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC, this time featuring episodes from Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart, and more star in this live special sure to be full of nostalgic laughs.

Christmas Movie Magic

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Lifetime is sprinkling a dash of retro charm onto the Christmas TV movie genre tonight with a big-hearted small-town story that doffs its fedora to classic cinema as well as the Yuletide nostalgia coursing through the likes of Holiday Inn and It's a Wonderful Life. (Welcome to White Falls, just a spiritual stone's throw from Bedford Falls.) The plot revolves around hungry, facts-over-feelings reporter Alli (Holly Deveaux), who'd rather be covering hard news than the 65th anniversary of a beloved Christmas movie that was filmed in a quaint town. When she crosses paths with cheery-eyed theater owner Brad (Drew Seeley), though, the pair team up to solve a mystery behind the inspiration from the film's signature song. (Hint: The answer is coming from inside the theater!) Whip up a batch of drizzled marshmallow popcorn (you'll see, it's a thing) and watch optimism, pragmatism, and unconventional romance dance beneath the mistletoe. —Dan Snierson

Abbott Elementary

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

While she is missed on A Black Lady Sketch Show, well-memeing comedian Quinta Brunson has now fully stepped into her own as the creator and star of this workplace comedy about an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school. Joining her in playing a staff of teachers with varying philosophies on how to cope with educating young children using outdated textbooks and scant school supplies is Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti — plus scene stealer Janelle James as a principal cut from the same cloth as Michael Scott. —Marcus Jones

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

The Slow Hustle (doc) — HBO

The Big Holiday Food Fight — OWN

9 p.m.

FBI: International (fall finale) — CBS

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

Our Kind of People (season finale) — Fox

2021 People's Choice Awards — NBC/E!

A Sisterly Christmas (movie) — OWN

9:30 p.m.

Throwdown With Michael Symon (series debut) — Food Network

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Called to the Wild (series debut) — National Geographic

Streaming

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (comedy special) — Netflix

Movies

You Can't Kill Meme (doc) — Digital/VOD

Fatal Distraction (doc) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change