What to Watch on Tuesday: HBO's The Super Bob Einstein Movie honors the beloved comedian
The new documentary celebrates the late Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Super Dave Osborne creator.
The Super Bob Einstein Movie
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Whether you knew him as the argumentative family-oriented Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm, or out-there stuntman Super Dave Osborne — or even as the robotic surrogate on Arrested Development — you knew that Bob Einstein was proudly marching to the beat of his own bizarrro drummer. This doc celebrates his unlikely Hollywood career and packs testimonials from an impressive roster of comedians, including Steve Martin, David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Larry David, his brother Albert Brooks, and J.B. Smoove. "It was Bob's world," marvels Susie Essman, "we're only living in it." Why not spend 75 minutes on Planet Bob? —Dan Snierson
