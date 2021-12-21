What to Watch on Tuesday: Michelle Young's Bachelorette journey comes to an end
Also, Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos takes a new look at Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
Michelle Young has come to the end of her Bachelorette "journey," and now all that's left to do is decide which of the final two men is her "person." Will it be Nayte, the 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX, or Brandon, the 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR? Before Michelle makes her decision, she'll introduce both men to her family — though Brandon may have an advantage since he met Michelle's parents, Lavonne and Ephraim, during a one-on-one date in Minneapolis. Will Nayte be able to convince the Bachelorette and her family that he's ready to get married? Will Brandon's extreme readiness to get married make mom and dad nervous? All will be revealed on tonight's two-hour finale, followed by a live, one-hour After the Final Rose with the happy (we assume?) couple. —Kristen Baldwin
Being the Ricardos
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem's take on Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is finally available to stream! Being the Ricardos takes a behind-the-scenes look at one week of production of the iconic show I Love Lucy. The drama has already made plenty of waves — Kidman wanted to back out of playing the famous actress after her casting drew backlash — but as director Aaron Sorkin explained to EW, "I wasn't casting Lucy and Ricky, I was casting Lucy and Desi. And Vivian Vance and Bill Frawley. Also, Nicole and Javier are very funny. But the movie isn't a comedy." —Ashley Boucher
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the cast of Fantasy Island: Welcome to the Snow Globe is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
In Performance at the White House — PBS
8 p.m.
The Christmas Ball (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Welcome Back Barry: Revital-Weissed (Storage Wars special) — A&E
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
Song & Story: Amazing Grace (movie) — OWN
10 p.m.
Top Gear (season finale) — BBC America
10:30 p.m.
The Last O.G. (season finale) — TBS
Streaming
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (stand-up special) — Netflix
Movies
Hard Luck Love Song — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
