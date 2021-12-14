What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice crowns season 21's champ in jam-packed finale
Also, Nicole Byer gets wine-y in NBC's new comedy Grand Crew.
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Finale
It's time for The Voice to crown another winner! The long-running singing competition's twenty-first season will end with a jam-packed episode of musical performances. With new superstar coach Ariana Grande's singers out of the running, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are still in it. Will Team Blake's Paris Winningham or Wendy Moten be named the champ? Do you think Girl Named Tom or Hailey Mia from Team Kelly will take the top prize? Or will Team Legend's Jershika Maple take home the title? We're about to find out. Along with a winner being declared, get ready for performances from Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, and Keke Palmer! —Alamin Yohannes
Grand Crew
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Series Debut
Arrow's Echo Kellum may have left the crime-ridden streets Star City, but he's discovering that Los Angeles is its own kind of battlefield on Grand Crew. Created by former Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-director Phil Augusta Jackson, NBC's newest hangout comedy stars Kellum, who played the superhero Mr. Terrific on the Arrowverse series, as Noah, a hopeless romantic trying to find The One in the city of stars. Joining him on this journey are his five closest friends, including: comedian Nicole Byer as Noah's bold sister Nicky, Carl Tart (Nine-Nine) as "low-key genius" Sherm; Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as career-driven Anthony; Grasie Mercedes (Perfect Harmony) as the recently divorced Faye; and Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) as Wyatt, who's happily married and grateful that he's out of the dating game. Grand Crew aims to follow this gang as they navigate the ups and downs of love and life in East LA and enjoy many glasses of wine together along the way. Cheers to them! —Chancellor Agard
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
The Nutcracker and the Mouse King — PBS
America Reframed: Brooklyn Inshallah — WORLD Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
FBI (fall finale) — CBS
I Can See Your Voice (holiday special) — Fox
The Murders at Starved Rock (docuseries debut) — HBO
Ghosts of Christmas Past (movie) — Lifetime
The Big Holiday Food Fight (season finale) — OWN
9 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted (fall finale/special time) — CBS
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (special) — Fox
Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise (holiday special) — HGTV
A Christmas Stray (movie) — OWN
10 p.m.
Streaming
Crime (series debut) — BritBox
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix
Movies
Love Is Love Is Love — VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
