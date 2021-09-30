What to Watch on Thursday: Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy return with another crossover

Plus, Big Sky kicks off a new case, Jon Stewart returns with a new Apple TV+ show, and Demi Lovato hunts for aliens on Unidentified.

Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m./9 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are kicking off their new seasons with a crossover event that promises a car crash, an explosion, and maybe a wedding? And let's not forget that someone from Meredith's past will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

Big Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Big Sky is back with new mysteries for its second season, and a new showrunner, Elwood Reid (Barkskins, The Chi) taking over from creator David E. Kelley. Just weeks after their violent showdown with Ronald (Brian Geraghty), Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Still recovering from being shot, Jenny decides to take Tubbs up on his offer and return to life on the force. But Cassie is single-minded in her determination to find Ronald. Meanwhile, a new case is afoot as a group of local teenagers accidentally witness a shady man crash his truck. They barely escape with their lives and find themselves in a heap of trouble after making off with the victim's drugs and money. And that's just the first episode back… —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

Unidentified With Demi Lovato

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

Sorry not sorry if this new series freaks you out. Demi Lovato — along with their sister, Dallas, and best friend, Matthew — is on a mission to learn whatever she can about the unexplained and investigate extraterrestrial events, sparked by her own experience. "We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky," Lovato says of a trip to the Southern California desert on their 28th birthday. "It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky — and then it just backed out. I realized [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well." We're confident you may see something cool and questionable on this journey too. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Big Sky's John Carroll Lynch is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

12 p.m.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (new episodes begin) — Facebook Watch

Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories (four-part docuseries debut) — YouTube

8 p.m.

Coroner — The CW

9 p.m.

The Outpost — The CW

Meet the Press Reports (season premiere) — NBC News NOW

10 p.m.

Cake (season premiere) — FXX

Streaming

Ten Year Old Tom (animated series debut) — HBO Max

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo (season premiere) — HBO Max

The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin (docuseries debut) — HBO Max

The Harper House — Paramount+

Good Grief (U.S. streaming debut) — Sundance Now

Movies

Curious George: Cape Ahoy — Peacock

Eating Our Way Into Extinction (doc) — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change