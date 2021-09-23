What to Watch on Thursday: Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime are back on the case
Also, DC's Doom Patrol returns for another surreal season on HBO Max.
Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
SVU fans will be treated to two hours of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) & Co. as their investigation expands into a sex-for-housing (!) scheme. Ben Rappaport and Terry Serpico guest star. And at 10 p.m., Stabler (Christopher Meloni) looks to infiltrate a nasty crime family that's hoping to take over the Big Apple's cocaine trade. —Lynette Rice
Doom Patrol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Season Premiere
Are you ready for more Doom Patrol? The misfit superhero series is bringing in some new faces for season 3, including Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Madame Rouge, who arrives in a time machine to warn the team about a major threat. Unfortunately, she can't remember exactly what it is. "It's frankly a funny path of self-discovery because when she comes to be with the Doom Patrol, she's completely forgotten who she is and what her powers are," showrunner Jeremy Carver tells EW. "So watching her rediscover what she can do is hopefully a lot of fun and a little silly." The season also sees the debut of the Brotherhood of Evil — the antagonists from the classic Doom Patrol comics by creator Arnold Drake and Bob Haney — including the talking French gorilla Monsieur Mallah and the disembodied brain known as the Brain. That's Doom Patrol for you. —Tyler Aquilina & Christian Holub
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Holey Moley (season finale) — ABC
Coroner — The CW
The Masked Singer (special night) — Fox
9 p.m.
The Hustler (back-to-back eps/season finale) — ABC
Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler (tribute concert special) — CBS
The Outpost — The CW
Alter Ego (special night) — Fox
10 p.m.
Streaming
Closer Than Ever (filmed stage production) — BroadwayHD
Heval (doc) — Curiosity Stream
Ahir Shah: Dots — HBO Max
The Other Two (season finale) — HBO Max
The Harper House — Paramount+
Code 404 (season premiere) — Peacock
The Toolbox Killer (two-hour special) — Peacock
*times are ET and subject to change
