What to Watch on Thursday: The Squad says goodbye on Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale

Plus, B.J. Novak's anthology series The Premise arrives, and Robert Langdon comes to the small screen in Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Series Finale

Remember back in 2018, when you thought you'd have to say goodbye to Jake & Amy & Holt and the rest of the precinct when Fox canceled the show? Well, goodbyes can be delayed, but they can't be denied. So here we are, three seasons on NBC later, and the cult cop comedy that was savvy, silly and socially conscious is signing off with a one-hour finale. The network is playing it close to the bulletproof vest, releasing only this tease for the last episode(s): "The Squad takes stock of their eight years together and looks towards their future." A future that does not include a weekly group-shout of "Nine-Nine!"? That feels uncool, uncool, uncool. Maybe you should just cue up season 1 again and slowly work your way to the finale. After all, you can't rush a goodbye.—Dan Snierson

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

Tom Hanks who? Ashley Zukerman (Succession, Designated Survivor) steps into the iconic shoes of Robert Langdon, the hero-academic at the center of Dan Brown's popular series of novels starting with Angels & Demons and then The Da Vinci Code. This series, based on the third of the five-book series, follows the symbologist's early adventures as he rushes to solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy. Y'know, amateur stuff. No big deal. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Coroner — The CW

9 p.m.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC

The Outpost — The CW

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa (season premiere) — HGTV

Dark Side of the Ring (midseason premiere) — VICE TV

10 p.m.

The Hustler — ABC

The Premise (anthology series debut) — FX on Hulu

Tacoma F.D. (season premiere) — truTV

Streaming

Tiny Food Fight (series debut) — Discovery+

The Harper House (animated series debut) — Paramount+

Backyard Blowout (series debut) — Peacock

Cheyenne & Lola (series debut) — Sundance Now

Movies

Los Últimos Frikis (doc) — Topic

Eating Our Way Into Extinction (doc) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change