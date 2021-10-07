Plus, Monica Lewinsky presents the new documentary 15 Minutes of Shame, and Hulu gets into the baking game with the competition show Baker's Dozen.

What to Watch on Thursday: Time for a new class of mystery with Peacock's One of Us Is Lying

Baker's Dozen

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

There are some fresh buns coming out of the Hulu oven. Baker's Dozen, a new — you guessed it — competitive baking show, hosted by Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses, brings no shortage of mouthwatering, eye-catching creations to get those salivary glands going. Baker's Dozen sees passionate amateur bakers take on seasoned professionals with weekly baking challenges, making everything from tarts and pies to custards and cakes. "That's what makes the show different," Mowry-Housley tells EW of the mixed experience levels among the bakers. "And let me tell you, there was some amateur bakers that surprised us and some professionals who had to stay on their toes." —Ruth Kinane

One of Us Is Lying

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

Are you ready for a new high school murder mystery obsession? Look no further than Peacock's adaptation of Karen M. McManus's addictive novel. This super binge-worthy series follows five teens who walk into detention, but this isn't The Breakfast Club ... because only four make it out alive. And after one of the students dies during that fateful detention, everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. Will you be able to guess who did it? —Sydney Bucksbaum

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Monica Padman is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

9 a.m.

12 Hours With Anitta (special) — Facebook Watch

12 p.m.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

Coroner — The CW

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al (season premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts (series debut) — CBS

The Outpost (series finale) — The CW

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — WEtv

10 p.m.

Fightland (Major League Wrestling special) — VICE TV

Streaming

15 Minutes of Shame (doc) — HBO Max

American Gangster: Trap Queens (season premiere) — BET+

Craftopia (season premiere) — HBO Max

Create the Escape (series debut) — Peacock

Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here (season premiere) — Peacock

One Lane Bridge (season premiere) — Sundance Now

Tiny Kitchen Cook-Off (series debut) — Tastemade

*times are ET and subject to change