What to Watch on Thursday: Time for a new class of mystery with Peacock's One of Us Is Lying
Plus, Monica Lewinsky presents the new documentary 15 Minutes of Shame, and Hulu gets into the baking game with the competition show Baker's Dozen.
Baker's Dozen
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Series Debut
There are some fresh buns coming out of the Hulu oven. Baker's Dozen, a new — you guessed it — competitive baking show, hosted by Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses, brings no shortage of mouthwatering, eye-catching creations to get those salivary glands going. Baker's Dozen sees passionate amateur bakers take on seasoned professionals with weekly baking challenges, making everything from tarts and pies to custards and cakes. "That's what makes the show different," Mowry-Housley tells EW of the mixed experience levels among the bakers. "And let me tell you, there was some amateur bakers that surprised us and some professionals who had to stay on their toes." —Ruth Kinane
One of Us Is Lying
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
Are you ready for a new high school murder mystery obsession? Look no further than Peacock's adaptation of Karen M. McManus's addictive novel. This super binge-worthy series follows five teens who walk into detention, but this isn't The Breakfast Club ... because only four make it out alive. And after one of the students dies during that fateful detention, everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. Will you be able to guess who did it? —Sydney Bucksbaum
What ELSE to Watch
9 a.m.
12 Hours With Anitta (special) — Facebook Watch
12 p.m.
Red Table Talk: The Estefans — Facebook Watch
8 p.m.
Young Sheldon (season premiere) — CBS
Coroner — The CW
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al (season premiere) — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts (series debut) — CBS
The Outpost (series finale) — The CW
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — WEtv
10 p.m.
Fightland (Major League Wrestling special) — VICE TV
Streaming
15 Minutes of Shame (doc) — HBO Max
American Gangster: Trap Queens (season premiere) — BET+
House Haunters (series debut) — Discovery+
Craftopia (season premiere) — HBO Max
Sexy Beasts (season premiere) — Netflix
Create the Escape (series debut) — Peacock
Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here (season premiere) — Peacock
One Lane Bridge (season premiere) — Sundance Now
Tiny Kitchen Cook-Off (series debut) — Tastemade
*times are ET and subject to change
