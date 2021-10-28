What to Watch on Thursday: Jared Padalecki's Walker rides back into town for season 2

Walker

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Cordell Walker has finally learned the truth about what happened the night his wife died. But in Walker's second season, he'll now have to deal with the return of family rivals The Davidsons and that little mystery of who snuck cameras into his home. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

Love Life

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Premiere

HBO Max's rom-com anthology series returns for a second season with William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) replacing Anna Kendrick in the lead role. This time 'round, Harper takes on the role of the initially-unlucky-but-ultimately-lucky-in-love protagonist, while Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens) plays the object of his affection, Mia Hines. Not unlike Kendrick's Darby, Harper's Marcus finds himself navigating his way through clumsy hookups, devastating breakups, and plenty of questionable decisions when his marriage unexpectedly ends. And, because the treacherous world of New York City dating wasn't brutal enough, the pandemic also hits halfway through Marcus' quest to find love. But luckily, his best buddy Yogi (Chris Powell) and sister Ida (Punkie Johnson) are there to pick Marcus up when he falls — and believe us, he falls often. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Jared Padalecki on the new season of Walker, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

10 p.m.

City Confidential (season premiere) — A&E

Streaming

The Long Call (series debut) — BritBox

Paradise (series debut) — HBO Max

Selena + Chef (season premiere) — HBO Max

Luis Miguel: The Series (season premiere) — Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy (animated series debut) — Paramount+

Hitmen (season premiere) — Peacock

NOX (U.S. streaming debut) — Topic

*times are ET and subject to change