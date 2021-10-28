What to Watch on Thursday: Jared Padalecki's Walker rides back into town for season 2
Plus, William Jackson Harper takes the lead on HBO Max's Love Life.
Walker
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
Cordell Walker has finally learned the truth about what happened the night his wife died. But in Walker's second season, he'll now have to deal with the return of family rivals The Davidsons and that little mystery of who snuck cameras into his home. —Samantha Highfill
Love Life
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Season Premiere
HBO Max's rom-com anthology series returns for a second season with William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) replacing Anna Kendrick in the lead role. This time 'round, Harper takes on the role of the initially-unlucky-but-ultimately-lucky-in-love protagonist, while Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens) plays the object of his affection, Mia Hines. Not unlike Kendrick's Darby, Harper's Marcus finds himself navigating his way through clumsy hookups, devastating breakups, and plenty of questionable decisions when his marriage unexpectedly ends. And, because the treacherous world of New York City dating wasn't brutal enough, the pandemic also hits halfway through Marcus' quest to find love. But luckily, his best buddy Yogi (Chris Powell) and sister Ida (Punkie Johnson) are there to pick Marcus up when he falls — and believe us, he falls often. —Ruth Kinane
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts — CBS
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW
10 p.m.
City Confidential (season premiere) — A&E
What We Do in the Shadows (season finale) — FX
Streaming
Kin (season finale) — AMC+
The Long Call (series debut) — BritBox
Paradise (series debut) — HBO Max
Selena + Chef (season premiere) — HBO Max
Luis Miguel: The Series (season premiere) — Netflix
Star Trek: Prodigy (animated series debut) — Paramount+
Hitmen (season premiere) — Peacock
NOX (U.S. streaming debut) — Topic
*times are ET and subject to change
