What to Watch on Thursday: The Blacklist returns to kick off a new era

Plus, all is revealed on the One of Us Is Lying season finale, and Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart celebrate a Very Tasty Halloween.

The Blacklist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

The Blacklist is entering a new whole era in season 9. After the death of Elizabeth Keen, the NBC drama is jumping ahead two years to find the members of the task force all have very different lives. "Where they've landed in her absence is surprising and wide-ranging," executive producer John Eisendrath teases. The team has been disbanded, but something will bring them all back together to face Blacklisters that are just as nasty as ever. "Even as they've scattered to the four winds, the criminal world has just kept ticking along, which at a certain point becomes impossible for our heroes to ignore," Eisendrath says. —Alamin Yohannes

Related content:

Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Who wouldn't want to attend a Halloween bash at Tasty Manor, hosted by Snoop and Martha Stewart? In this holiday special, the two unlikely besties host a dessert competition that requires three teams of pastry experts to evoke fear in their oversized, immersive, and edible displays. "Many of the competition shows that you see, the contestants may or may not be so expert — they may have great personalities, but sometimes they come up with really inedible stuff," says Stewart. "But these guys actually came up with incredible, creative stuff that was all edible. We ate a lot of stuff." Adds Snoop: "[One team] had an ice man that was cutting up ice and making a throne, and then they had stuff around it like you was walking in a cave. And they had this one thing like a haunted house but everything was edible — the walls, the tables, the bugs, the lights — everything. So it was different for me because I was looking at it like it was a set from a movie but at the same time, you could eat everything on the set. And then my mind was going, so I had the munchies. So it was nice." Come for the incredible creations, but stay for Snoop and Martha's Halloween costumes. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

One of Us Is Lying

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Season Finale

It all started with peanut oil and a detention that no one will ever forget, and now it's time to find out who really murdered Simon. The One of Us Is Lying season 1 finale will finally reveal what happened in that fateful detention. Will the Bayview Four be cleared of any suspicion, or is one of them behind it all? And while fans of the book think they know what's coming, trust us when we say that some things play out much differently from how it all happens on the page. —Sydney Bucksbaum

One of Us is Lying Credit: James Dittiger/Peacock

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Coroner (season finale) — The CW

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

10 p.m.

Streaming

Royals: Keeping the Crown (docuseries debut) — Curiosity Stream

The Harper House — Paramount+

The Next Thing You Eat (series debut) — Hulu

The Girl in the Woods (series debut) — Peacock

Couple Trouble (season premiere) — Sundance Now

Movies

The Green Wave (doc) — Crackle

Hollywood Bulldogs (doc) — Popcornflix

The Old Ways — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change