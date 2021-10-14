What to Watch on Thursday: HBO Max takes a new look at Brittany Murphy's life and death

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Docuseries Debut

Her death dominated headlines almost 12 years ago, and now this two-part documentary takes a new look at Brittany Murphy's life, rise to stardom, and untimely death in 2009. The actress — best known for roles in Clueless, 8 Mile, and Girl, Interrupted — died when she was just 32, and under mysterious circumstances, including her relationship with her late husband Simon Monjack. Thanks so new interviews with those closest to her and archival footage, viewers get an in-depth look into her life and, hopefully, some better answers about its tragic end. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

9 a.m.

12 Hours With Prince Royce (special) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

Coroner — The CW

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

America's Big Deal (series debut) — USA

10 p.m.

11 p.m.

True Crime Story: Indefensible (series debut) — SundanceTV/AMC+

Streaming

Covenant (series debut) — ALLBLK

Ranking of Kings (series debut) — Funimation

Aquaman: King of Atlantis (animated limited series debut) — HBO Max

Guilty Party (series debut) — Paramount+

The Kids Tonight Show (series debut) — Peacock

Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here (season premiere) — Peacock

Hostages (U.S. streaming debut) — Topic

*times are ET and subject to change