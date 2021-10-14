What to Watch on Thursday: HBO Max takes a new look at Brittany Murphy's life and death

The new docuseries What Happened, Brittany Murphy? re-examines the circumstances surrounding the star's 2009 death.

By EW Staff October 14, 2021 at 08:08 AM EDT
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Docuseries Debut
Her death dominated headlines almost 12 years ago, and now this two-part documentary takes a new look at Brittany Murphy's life, rise to stardom, and untimely death in 2009. The actress — best known for roles in Clueless, 8 Mile, and Girl, Interrupted — died when she was just 32, and under mysterious circumstances, including her relationship with her late husband Simon Monjack. Thanks so new interviews with those closest to her and archival footage, viewers get an in-depth look into her life and, hopefully, some better answers about its tragic end. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Gloria, Lili, and Emily Estefan are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

9 a.m.

12 Hours With Prince Royce (special) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Young Sheldon — CBS

Coroner — The CW

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Project Runway (season premiere) — Bravo

Ghosts — CBS

Legacies (season premiere) — The CW

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — MTV

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

America's Big Deal (series debut) — USA

Canada's Drag Race (season premiere) — WOW Presents Plus

10 p.m.

Bull — CBS

What We Do in the Shadows — FX

Law & Order: Organized Crime — NBC

11 p.m.

True Crime Story: Indefensible (series debut) — SundanceTV/AMC+

Streaming

Covenant (series debut) — ALLBLK

Crutch (doc) — Discovery+

Ranking of Kings (series debut) — Funimation

Aquaman: King of Atlantis (animated limited series debut) — HBO Max

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman (comedy special) — HBO Max

Guilty Party (series debut) — Paramount+

The Kids Tonight Show (series debut) — Peacock

Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here (season premiere) — Peacock

Hostages (U.S. streaming debut) — Topic

*times are ET and subject to change

