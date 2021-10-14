What to Watch on Thursday: HBO Max takes a new look at Brittany Murphy's life and death
The new docuseries What Happened, Brittany Murphy? re-examines the circumstances surrounding the star's 2009 death.
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Docuseries Debut
Her death dominated headlines almost 12 years ago, and now this two-part documentary takes a new look at Brittany Murphy's life, rise to stardom, and untimely death in 2009. The actress — best known for roles in Clueless, 8 Mile, and Girl, Interrupted — died when she was just 32, and under mysterious circumstances, including her relationship with her late husband Simon Monjack. Thanks so new interviews with those closest to her and archival footage, viewers get an in-depth look into her life and, hopefully, some better answers about its tragic end. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
9 a.m.
12 Hours With Prince Royce (special) — Facebook Watch
8 p.m.
Coroner — The CW
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Project Runway (season premiere) — Bravo
Ghosts — CBS
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW
America's Big Deal (series debut) — USA
Canada's Drag Race (season premiere) — WOW Presents Plus
10 p.m.
11 p.m.
True Crime Story: Indefensible (series debut) — SundanceTV/AMC+
Streaming
Covenant (series debut) — ALLBLK
Crutch (doc) — Discovery+
Ranking of Kings (series debut) — Funimation
Aquaman: King of Atlantis (animated limited series debut) — HBO Max
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman (comedy special) — HBO Max
Guilty Party (series debut) — Paramount+
The Kids Tonight Show (series debut) — Peacock
Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here (season premiere) — Peacock
Hostages (U.S. streaming debut) — Topic
*times are ET and subject to change
