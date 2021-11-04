What to Watch on Thursday: School is back in session with HBO Max's Head of the Class reboot
Also, ABC celebrates Queen with a new Family Singalong.
Head of the Class
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Revival Series Debut
After 35 years, HBO Max is bringing back Head of the Class. Inspired by ABC's multi-camera sitcom created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias that originally ran from 1986-1991, the reboot is executive produced by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), Amy Pocha (Paradise PD, American Vandal), and Seth Cohen (Paradise PD, American Vandal). The comedy centers on a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez, One Day at a Time), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. So sharpen your No. 2 pencils, open to a fresh page in your spiral notebooks, and take note because class is back in session! —Sydney Bucksbaum
The Queen Family Singalong
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia! ABC is honoring Queen's 50th anniversary with a new Family Singalong special hosted by Darren Criss. Artists including Fall Out Boy, JoJo Siwa, and Adam Lambert (natch) will perform some of Freddie Mercury & co.'s most iconic songs, such as "Under Pressure," "Somebody to Love," and "We Are the Champions." Come for Lambert's sure-to-be-rocking rendition of "The Show Must Go On," stay for Jimmie Allen performing "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" with an assist from Miss Piggy. (Though why did they not get the full Muppet ensemble to reprise their take on "Bohemian Rhapsody"?) —Tyler Aquilina
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Padma Lakshmi is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts — CBS
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW
9:30 p.m.
B Positive — CBS
10 p.m.
Streaming
Dr. Brain (series debut) — Apple TV+
Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson (doc) — Discovery+
gen:LOCK (season premiere) — HBO Max
Frayed (season premiere) — HBO Max
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (comedy special) — HBO Max
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition — Hulu
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (series debut) — Peacock
Onyx Family Dinner (series debut) — YouTube Originals
Movies
Dead & Beautiful — Shudder
*times are ET and subject to change
