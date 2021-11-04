What to Watch on Thursday: School is back in session with HBO Max's Head of the Class reboot

Head of the Class

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Revival Series Debut

After 35 years, HBO Max is bringing back Head of the Class. Inspired by ABC's multi-camera sitcom created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias that originally ran from 1986-1991, the reboot is executive produced by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), Amy Pocha (Paradise PD, American Vandal), and Seth Cohen (Paradise PD, American Vandal). The comedy centers on a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez, One Day at a Time), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. So sharpen your No. 2 pencils, open to a fresh page in your spiral notebooks, and take note because class is back in session! —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Queen Family Singalong

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Padma Lakshmi is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

