What to Watch on Thursday: Give thanks for the Fab Four with The Beatles: Get Back docuseries

The Beatles: Get Back

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Docuseries Debut

Originally announced as a theatrical documentary film back in 2019, Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back has reached the end of its long and winding road to release as a three-part, nearly eight-hour docuseries. It promises to be much better than the last time Jackson expanded something into a trilogy: Get Back is drawn from over 55 hours of footage featuring the Fab Four crafting the album that would become Let It Be. Though those sessions have become notorious in Beatles lore as a highly acrimonious time for the band, Jackson insists the footage he uncovered told a different story. "It wasn't doom and gloom," the filmmaker tells EW. "I found myself laughing…a lot. It was so much funnier than I expected, and it just got funnier as it went along... I've been making Get Back for Beatles fans, but it's not just for Beatles fans. The events of January 1969 make a compelling story that everyone can enjoy for a few hours." So give thanks for that treasure trove of footage, and enjoy a rollicking eight hours with John, Paul, George, and Ringo (and mercifully free of Phil Spector overdubs). —Tyler Aquilina

Gossip Girl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Midseason Premiere

Gossip Girl here... again! Yes, the meddling Instagram account/HBO Max drama isn't taking the day off for the holiday — in fact, she's working overtime. After a three-month hiatus, the teen drama is back with a bang — quite literally if you remember the events (ahem, threesome) of the midseason finale. While Max (Thomas Doherty), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), and Aki (Evan Mock) have to figure out what their night of passion means for them as a throuple-not-throuple moving forward, Obi (Eli Brown) and Julien (Jordan Alexander) have to contend with their guilt and decide what, or what not, to tell Zoya (Whitney Peak) after their illicit lip lock. Then there's Aki's dad's mysterious voicemail warning his son to stay away Julien for the foreseeable future. With all those secrets and scandals it would seem Gossip Girl has her work cut out for her this Thanksgiving… unless the whole group was to get together to celebrate and all these truths just came tumbling out over turkey. Maybe GG can enjoy some downtime after all. —Ruth Kinane

