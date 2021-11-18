What to Watch on Thursday: The 'wives go wild in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Sex Lives of College Girls

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Consider the title a bit of a loss leader. The four female freshmen at the heart of this series — sensible work-study student Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), aspiring comedy writer Bela (Amit Kaur), blue-blooded blonde Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and soccer star Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are definitely DTF, but there's a lot more here than just raunch. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, Sex Lives shares the same sharp, smart, and sassy comedic sensibility as Never Have I Ever, while tackling a wider range of young-adult issues: Coming to terms with your sexuality; coping with financial stress; navigating a male-dominated career path; decoding the hidden meaning behind a crush's comment on your Instagram. It'd be unfair to call any of the leads a "breakout" since they're all excellent, and the ensemble is bolstered by a supporting lineup of stellar comedians (Rob Huebel, Nicole Sullivan, Sherri Shepherd) in parental roles. The first two episodes premiere today on HBO Max. Check them out, lest your viewing life wind up like Kimberly's econ grade: Incomplete. —Kristen Baldwin

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Psych 3: This Is Gus

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are back on the case in Psych 3: This Is Gus. Picking up after Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the threequel sees the dynamic duo investigate Gus' pregnant fiancée Selene (Jazmyn Simon) and try to find her husband so that she can divorce him before the wedding. In typical Psych fashion, the case goes awry and is filled with hijinks, disguises, and twists on classic bits you love. "The last 20 minutes of this movie are the craziest thing we've ever done and probably the proudest thing that I feel ever to be involved with," said Psych creator Steve Franks at the movie's New York Comic Con panel in October. That being said, Franks also thinks the film takes everyone in a more mature direction. "Corbin [Bernsen] says, 'it's the most grown-up Psych' because everybody is sort of reaching a crossroads in their life…This movie is about, now what? What's the thing after you become an adult? What's next? Each character goes through that." —Chancellor Agard

Jagged

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO

If you were alive in 1995, you couldn't miss Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill, the alt-nation cri de coeur that sold a staggering 33 million copies and made its 21-year-old creator a superstar. Filmmaker Alison Klayman's standout entry in HBO's Music Box anthology series captures all the you-oughtta-know madness and casual misogyny of the era via a treasure trove of vintage clips and the unfiltered confessions of talking heads like the singer's former touring drummer-turned-longtime Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins. Morissette (who participated) has since denounced the film, which is a shame: Thanks in large part to her own wry insights and radical honesty, Jagged is funny, intimate, and surprisingly moving, a Behind the Music that actually matters. —Leah Greenblatt

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

9:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

10 p.m.

Streaming

Partners in Rhyme (series debut) — ALLBLK

Sort Of (series debut) — HBO Max

The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand To Die For (docuseries debut) — Hulu

Texas 6 (season premiere) — Paramount+

Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving (special) — Peacock

Hollington Drive (series debut) — Sundance Now

Hostages (season premiere) — Topic

Movies

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change