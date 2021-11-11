What to Watch on Thursday: Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy stage another explosive crossover

Plus, The Challenge kicks off another all-star season, and Lucy Hale stars in a killer new drama.

Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8/9 p.m. on ABC

After a brief hiatus, Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are back with another crossover event that will (literally) shake things up. A mass casualty event will see both teams pushed to their limits, and rumor has it, someone isn't making it out of this crossover alive. —Samantha Highfill

Ragdoll

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on AMC+

Series Debut

Get ready to see Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale in a whole new light. She stars in this six-episode drama based on the novel by Daniel Cole as a "fish-out-of-water" American detective constable Lake Edmunds who gets assigned to work a gruesome case in London where six murder victims have been dismembered and sewn into one grotesque body nicknamed "the Ragdoll." Teamed up with disgraced detective Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and newly-promoted DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), the trio race against the clock to stop more murders from happening — especially since Rose's name appears on the killer's list of targets. —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Challenge: All Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Premiere

The OGs are back! After a wildly successful, hilarious, and all-around entertaining first season, The Challenge: All Stars 2 is here to do it again. Once again hosted by Challenge mainstay TJ Lavin, season 2 brings 24 longtime veterans back to the game for their shot at the $500,000 prize. Last season's champion Yes Duffy is not among the returning players, but Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell (f.k.a. Sheppard), Laterrian Wallace, Nehemiah Clark, and Teck Holmes all returned. And some notable new faces to All Stars this season are former champions Tyler Duckworth, Brad Fiorenza, and Jodi Weatherton attempting to rack up another title, along with notorious contenders Tina Barta, Ryan Kehoe, and Cohutta Grindstaff. Who will come out on top, and who will leave empty-handed? —S.B.

What ELSE to Watch

7 p.m.

The Young Leaders – One Young World Stories (doc) — Ovation TV

8 p.m.

Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII (doc) — History

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Christmas Cookie Challenge (season premiere) — Food Network

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

9:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

10 p.m.

Streaming

3212 Un-Redacted (ABC News doc) — Hulu

Paris in Love (Paris Hilton docuseries debut) — Peacock

Stella Blomkvist (season premiere) — Sundance Now

Movies

7 Prisoners — Netflix

Great White — Shudder

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers (doc) — YouTube Originals

The War Below — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change