What to Watch on Thursday: Joe Millionaire returns with a For Richer or Poorer twist

Also, Women of the Movement brings the story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie to TV.

Women of the Movement

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

In this new six-part limited series, Adrienne Warren stars as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, whose efforts to seek justice for her son and his brutal murder played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement. Warren says a big part of her task was humanizing a woman who's been deified by history. "What that is like to actually humanize the person in that way and allow yourself to not see them as a Black woman making this decision about her Black son that was murdered by white men," she reflects. "But rather, a mother, a woman who happens to be Black, whose son was — and love of her life — was taken from her." —Maureen Lee Lenker

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Reboot Debut

Get ready to meet Joe Millionaire...and Joe Not-So Millionaire! On Fox's new Joe Millionaire revival, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, two men (neither of whom are named Joe but are actually Kurt, a 32-year-old construction CEO from Charlotte, N.C., and Steven, a 27-year-old farming CEO from Gallatin, Mo.) will vie for love, by dating 20 women on television. Sounds like your run-of-the-mill romantic reality series, right? Here's the twist: Only one of the men is actually a millionaire, while the other is just an "average Joe," and the women have no idea which one can offer them a life of luxury. Not that that even matters, we're all here for love, right? —Ruth Kinane

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al (winter premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts (winter premiere) — CBS

Go-Big Show (season premiere) — TBS

Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere) — WE tv

9:30 p.m.

B Positive (winter premiere) — CBS

10 p.m.

Let the World See (docuseries debut) — ABC

Streaming

Station Eleven — HBO Max

Indivisible: Healing Hate (docuseries debut) — Paramount+

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (docuseries debut) — Peacock

