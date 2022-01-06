What to Watch on Thursday: Joe Millionaire returns with a For Richer or Poorer twist
Also, Women of the Movement brings the story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie to TV.
Women of the Movement
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Series Debut
In this new six-part limited series, Adrienne Warren stars as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, whose efforts to seek justice for her son and his brutal murder played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement. Warren says a big part of her task was humanizing a woman who's been deified by history. "What that is like to actually humanize the person in that way and allow yourself to not see them as a Black woman making this decision about her Black son that was murdered by white men," she reflects. "But rather, a mother, a woman who happens to be Black, whose son was — and love of her life — was taken from her." —Maureen Lee Lenker
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Reboot Debut
Get ready to meet Joe Millionaire...and Joe Not-So Millionaire! On Fox's new Joe Millionaire revival, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, two men (neither of whom are named Joe but are actually Kurt, a 32-year-old construction CEO from Charlotte, N.C., and Steven, a 27-year-old farming CEO from Gallatin, Mo.) will vie for love, by dating 20 women on television. Sounds like your run-of-the-mill romantic reality series, right? Here's the twist: Only one of the men is actually a millionaire, while the other is just an "average Joe," and the women have no idea which one can offer them a life of luxury. Not that that even matters, we're all here for love, right? —Ruth Kinane
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Young Sheldon (winter premiere) — CBS
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season premiere) — MTV
The Blacklist (winter premiere) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al (winter premiere) — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts (winter premiere) — CBS
Law & Order: SVU (winter premiere) — NBC
Go-Big Show (season premiere) — TBS
Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere) — WE tv
9:30 p.m.
B Positive (winter premiere) — CBS
10 p.m.
Let the World See (docuseries debut) — ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime (winter premiere) — NBC
Streaming
Station Eleven — HBO Max
Indivisible: Healing Hate (docuseries debut) — Paramount+
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (docuseries debut) — Peacock
*times are ET and subject to change
