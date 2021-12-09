What to Watch on Thursday: And Just Like That, HBO Max's Sex and the City revival arrives
Also, school's out for The Sex Lives of College Girls' first season.
And Just Like That
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Series Debut
The Sex and the City revival is here, it's wearing its best shoes, and it's ready to win you over! In other words, it's time to find out what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte — but not Samantha — are up to all these years later. —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
The Sex Lives of College Girls
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Season Finale
In the final episodes of season 1, Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney, and Bela will each learn the value of telling the truth, even when it's not easy. Thankfully, there's an "anything but clothes" party to help them work through the stress. —S.H.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Claire Coffee is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
7 p.m.
Best of Humankind Awards (hosted by Jenna Bush Hager) — YouTube
8 p.m.
Young Sheldon (fall finale) — CBS
Mr. Saturday Night (music doc) — HBO
A Fiancé for Christmas (movie) — Lifetime
The Blacklist (fall finale) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al (fall finale) — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts (fall finale) — CBS
Law & Order: SVU (fall finale) — NBC
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW
9:30 p.m.
B Positive (fall finale) — CBS
10 p.m.
Bull (fall finale) — CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (fall finale) — NBC
Streaming
Kanye With Special Guest Drake Live in Concert — Amazon Prime Video
Anne Boleyn (U.S. debut) — AMC+
Bloods (U.S. debut) — Hulu
Creamerie (series debut) — Hulu
Movies
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments