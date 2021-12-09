Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Also, school's out for The Sex Lives of College Girls' first season.

What to Watch on Thursday: And Just Like That, HBO Max's Sex and the City revival arrives

And Just Like That

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

The Sex and the City revival is here, it's wearing its best shoes, and it's ready to win you over! In other words, it's time to find out what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte — but not Samantha — are up to all these years later. —Samantha Highfill

The Sex Lives of College Girls

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Finale

In the final episodes of season 1, Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney, and Bela will each learn the value of telling the truth, even when it's not easy. Thankfully, there's an "anything but clothes" party to help them work through the stress. —S.H.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' | Credit: Jessica Brooks/HBO Max

What ELSE to Watch

7 p.m.

Best of Humankind Awards (hosted by Jenna Bush Hager) — YouTube

8 p.m.

Mr. Saturday Night (music doc) — HBO

A Fiancé for Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al (fall finale) — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts (fall finale) — CBS

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

9:30 p.m.

B Positive (fall finale) — CBS

10 p.m.

Bull (fall finale) — CBS

Streaming

Kanye With Special Guest Drake Live in Concert — Amazon Prime Video

Bloods (U.S. debut) — Hulu

Creamerie (series debut) — Hulu

Trollstopia (season premiere) — Peacock/Hulu

Movies

*times are ET and subject to change