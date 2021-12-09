What to Watch on Thursday: And Just Like That, HBO Max's Sex and the City revival arrives

Also, school's out for The Sex Lives of College Girls' first season.

By EW Staff December 09, 2021 at 08:07 AM EST
And Just Like That

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut
The Sex and the City revival is here, it's wearing its best shoes, and it's ready to win you over! In other words, it's time to find out what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte — but not Samantha — are up to all these years later. —Samantha Highfill

The Sex Lives of College Girls

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Finale
In the final episodes of season 1, Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney, and Bela will each learn the value of telling the truth, even when it's not easy. Thankfully, there's an "anything but clothes" party to help them work through the stress. —S.H.

Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
| Credit: Jessica Brooks/HBO Max

What ELSE to Watch

7 p.m.

Best of Humankind Awards (hosted by Jenna Bush Hager) — YouTube

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Young Sheldon (fall finale) — CBS

Walker (fall finale) — The CW

Mr. Saturday Night (music doc) — HBO

A Fiancé for Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

The Blacklist (fall finale) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al (fall finale) — CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Project Runway — Bravo

Ghosts (fall finale) — CBS

Legacies — The CW

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — MTV

Law & Order: SVU (fall finale) — NBC

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News NOW

9:30 p.m.

B Positive (fall finale) — CBS

10 p.m.

Big Sky — ABC

Bull (fall finale) — CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (fall finale) — NBC

Streaming

Kanye With Special Guest Drake Live in ConcertAmazon Prime Video

Anne Boleyn (U.S. debut) — AMC+

Bloods (U.S. debut) — Hulu

Creamerie (series debut) — Hulu

Trollstopia (season premiere) — Peacock/Hulu

Movies

The Housewives of the North Pole — Peacock

*times are ET and subject to change

